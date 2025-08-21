Author David Casentini Inspires Young Readers with Award-Winning Book Molly’s New Pony, Sir Wallace McGee

Heartwarming Story Encourages Confidence, Self-Worth, and the Power of Belief—Now Available in English and Spanish

CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s author and award-winning writer David Casentini is touching the hearts of readers with his book Molly’s New Pony Sir Wallace McGee . A beautifully illustrated tale that promotes self-belief, resilience, and love, this inspiring story has earned accolades including the 2022 Story Monsters Purple Dragonfly Award, First Place at the 2022 San Francisco Book Festival, and the coveted Grand Prize at the 2022 New York Book Festival.The story follows Molly, a young girl who receives a new pony named Wallace for her 11th birthday. Wallace is small and unsure of himself—unlike the majestic horses he sees around him. But with Molly’s compassion and wisdom, she teaches Wallace to believe in his own worth. She lovingly reminds him, “You’re loved, you’re unique, reach far and run free. Be all the things you dream you can be!”“My goal was to write a book that not only honored my daughters but also empowered young children to embrace who they are,” Casentini shares. “I want kids to know that it’s okay to feel different, to be unsure, or even afraid—but those feelings don’t define them. With love, effort, and belief in themselves, they can grow into exactly who they want to be.”The book’s uplifting message and relatable characters have made it a favorite among children ages 5–8, as well as educators and parents who are seeking meaningful literature that builds emotional strength and confidence. The book is available in both English and Spanish, ensuring a wider reach to children across cultures.In addition to his writing, Casentini is a musician and songwriter who has dedicated a good part of his life to youth-focused community service. After spending over 30 years in the corporate and consulting world, he has turned his focus to writing stories that matter. His second book, Ella’s Journey, received an Honorable Mention at the 2025 San Francisco Book Festival Awards. Ella’s Journey is available exclusively at www.AuthorHouse.com or by visiting Casentini’s website listed below.Molly’s New Pony, Sir Wallace McGee is now available online and through major retailers. To learn more, visit www.davidcasentini.com

David Casentini's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

