Jacqueline Christophe-Hayot Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

KINGSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Dr. Jacqueline Christophe-Hayot as part of its 2025 Recognition, celebrating her outstanding leadership in higher education, innovation in executive learning, and unwavering commitment to expanding educational access for adult learners. Dr. Jacqueline Christophe-Hayot is a distinguished leader in higher education and institutional advancement, currently serving as the Executive Director of Professional and Executive Business Education (PEBE) at The University of Rhode Island’s College of Business. In this role, she oversees executive learning initiatives, corporate partnerships, and professional development programs, driving innovation and creating meaningful industry impact. Her leadership ensures that both adult learners and corporate partners gain access to high-quality, transformative educational opportunities.Dr. Christophe-Hayot’s journey in higher education began with a Bachelor’s Degree from National University and continued in 2009 at Colloquy, an online division of Kaplan University, where she helped traditional universities transition programs online. She played a pivotal role in the successful launch of The George Washington University’s Online Master’s in Cyber Security and the Online Master’s in Homeland Security in 2010, igniting her passion for adult education. She later earned an MBA from Kaplan University (now Purdue University) and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lynn University in November 2023, equipping her with both practical and scholarly expertise in academic leadership.Her career includes notable leadership roles, including Campus Dean at DeVry University, where she advanced student enrollment and fostered strategic institutional partnerships. At Everspring Partners, Dr. Christophe-Hayot supported multiple universities, including Auburn University, Case Western Reserve, Yeshiva University, California State University Monterey Bay, and Kent State, in transitioning traditional programs to online platforms. Earlier in her career, she helped launch innovative graduate programs in cybersecurity and homeland security, expanding educational access for adult learners nationwide.Dedicated to lifelong learning, Dr. Christophe-Hayot centers her work on kindness, openness, and positivity. She encourages those around her to remain focused, disciplined, and optimistic, celebrating successes while continuing to pursue goals. “Just because it’s not your time now doesn’t mean your time won’t come,” she says. Her approachable and supportive leadership style fosters growth and confidence in colleagues and students alike.Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Christophe-Hayot enjoys international travel, exploring new destinations, and cherishes family time. She delights in cooking traditional Jamaican dishes with her loved ones, blending her cultural heritage with her passion for connecting with others.Through her work and personal commitments, Dr. Jacqueline Christophe-Hayot demonstrates that innovation, dedication, and heart can transform both education and the lives of those it serves.Learn More about Dr. Jacqueline Christophe-Hayot:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/jacqueline-hayot or through The University of Rhode Island’s College of Business, https://web.uri.edu/business/meet/dr-jacqueline-christophe-hayot/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

