Re:Public Launches Local Polling Feature To Rate Local Leaders

Empowered citizens and fostered community engagement through real-time feedback systems for heightened transparency and accountability.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re:Public , the civic engagement platform built to connect communities with their local elected officials, is proud to announce the launch of a powerful new feature: community-driven polls. Starting today, Re:Public members will be able to create and post their own local polls, enabling citizens to have their say on the most critical issues facing their towns and counties. This feature empowers ordinary citizens to shape the future of their community by identifying significant issues, proposing solutions, and evaluating the performance of their town and county elected officials.“There’s no other platform where residents can directly influence their town’s direction and hold local leaders accountable in real time,” said Eric Bolling, Re:Public Senior Communications Manager. “Re:Public gives people the tools to make their voices heard, right where it matters most.”Re:Public members have already begun launching impactful polls across Florida’s Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, and Polk counties, asking residents which issues matter most in their communities — from public safety and housing to education and infrastructure. With Re:Public, residents can now directly rate their local officials to help their communities establish greater accountability and transparency in local governments. These factors are extremely important to the general public, with a 2023 survey reporting that 82% of citizens believe “it is important for local governments to be transparent and allow access to their administrative decisions.” Additional public surveys indicate that 45% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the trustworthiness of their local government, further underscoring the value residents place on openness and honesty.A lack of accountability and transparency can lead to feelings of mistrust and suspicion, potentially resulting in decreased citizen engagement in initiatives, such as voting and public forums. Additionally, local governments frequently rely on citizen investment through municipal bonds to fund critical infrastructure, and a lack of trust in these processes can make it challenging to fund essential projects. It can also lead to increased scrutiny and drawn-out bureaucratic processes, which slow down decision-making and impede government efficiency.With this latest addition, Re:Public continues its mission to bridge the gap between citizens and public servants. Local elected officials now have real-time community input, allowing for more informed decision-making and collaboration that echoes the true will of the people.Re:Public is not just another social media website. It's a tool for local democracy, designed for individuals who are concerned about their local community.For all media inquiries and interview requests, contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Re:Public:Re:Public is a citizen-funded media platform designed to restore local journalism and civic engagement in cities and towns across the United States. By giving ordinary Americans the means to cover what is most important in their own backyard and their own city, Re:Public seeks to restore transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered journalism to the center of public debate. The site gives contributors the tools and support to post raw, grassroots reports free from corporate media spin. Re:Public is rolling out in Florida with plans to expand to every county within the U.S., as well as the nation’s 2,000 largest cities.

