Paving Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 between Morristown and Watauga

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MORRISTOWN, S.D. – Beginning the week of Aug. 25, 2025, asphalt concrete surfacing will be placed on the recently completed grading project on U.S. Highway 12 between Morristown and Watauga. In addition, five miles of Highway 12 and approximately one and one-half miles of S.D. Highway 65 east of McIntosh will also be resurfaced with asphalt concrete under the same contract.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and pilot car during working hours. Motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes. The road will be open to normal two-way traffic during non-working hours.

Central Specialties, Inc. from Alexandria, MN is the prime contractor on this $5.36 million project. The overall project completion date is Nov. 21, 2025.

For additional information about the featured project on Highway 12 between Morristown and Watauga; please view https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/us-highway-12-morristown-to-watauga.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-