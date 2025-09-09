Houzeo Makes Homebuying Easier in Arkansas with New ‘Schedule Showing’ Feature

With Houzeo’s latest feature, Arkansas buyers can book tours instantly and view homes statewide without any hassle.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has rolled out its ‘Schedule Showing’ feature in Arkansas, giving buyers an easier way to book home tours. Instead of relying on agents to arrange visits, buyers can book property showings directly through Houzeo’s website or app, saving time and avoiding scheduling hassles.Arkansas buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings on Houzeo and book showings in just a few clicks. Whether they’re searching for family homes in Little Rock, Fayetteville investment properties, or Rogers houses for sale , the process is straightforward—pick a time, send the request, and wait for the seller’s confirmation.Houzeo’s ‘Schedule Showing’ feature gives buyers full control of their home tours, letting them book visits in just a few taps while sellers confirm instantly. Along with this tool, Houzeo, America’s best home buying website, offers other innovative features that transform every step of the process into a seamless, digital-first experience:- Make an Offer Feature: Buyers can submit offers instantly, speeding up negotiations and reducing paperwork so deals move forward faster.- Save Search and Custom Alerts: With saved searches and instant alerts, buyers are always the first to know when a home that matches their criteria hits the market.- Intuitive Filters: These interactive map-based filters help buyers find exactly what they’re looking for—whether it’s new homes in Arkansas or properties with price cuts in Bentonville or Jonesboro.- Social Sharing: Buyers can share their favorite listings with family, friends, or agents for collaborative decision-making.Houzeo also provides buyers with the Arkansas mortgage calculator that delivers instant monthly payment estimates. This tool helps buyers plan their budget, evaluate different properties, and make confident financial decisions before submitting an offer.With all these features in one platform, Houzeo streamlines the homebuying process in Arkansas. From saving favorite listings to scheduling tours and submitting offers, buyers can manage the entire journey quickly and conveniently from their mobile devices.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

