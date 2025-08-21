Sunrise-Cleaning Reflects On A Breakthrough Year After Winning The 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
Founded in 1991 by Tina Burton, the company has upheld its focus on customer satisfaction for over three decades. Today, they proudly serve over 1,500 clients across the GTA.
Clientele On The Rise
Sunrise-Cleaning is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer experiences to the community they serve, which has taken their business on an upward trajectory year after year. The past year, in particular, has proved to be a milestone for them, since it was marked by several achievements.
>> Referral Growth: Sunrise-Cleaning has built trust in their client’s hearts by delivering quality services consistently. This has contributed to the growth in the clientele, as the team reports that 35-45% of their new clients in the past year came through recommendations and word-of-mouth referrals.
>> Client Loyalty & Retention: In 2024, 80–90% of their clients opted for their regular cleaning services—This shows that their clients prefer long-term engagement over one-time appointments due to their quality of services. This continues to be one of their proudest achievements.“We consider this as our biggest achievement in 2024,” Tina shared.
“Over 95% of our clients report high satisfaction, reflecting our commitment to exceptional service over the last year,” Tina expressed.
In 2024, one of Sunrise-Cleaning key priorities was to make their services even more accessible and hassle-free for their clients. To achieve this, they invested their time and effort into refining their scheduling system and enhancing communication. With this updated scheduling system, they have seen a 15-25% boost in their overall efficiency, as it allows their clients to book or reschedule their appointments easily.
Tapping Into the Power of Social Media
Sunrise-Cleaning’s growing presence on Facebook and Instagram has played a key role in strengthening their connection with both existing and potential clients. Over the past year, they have noticed a 25-35% rise in engagement across these platforms. Consistently posting practical cleaning tips, their team in action, service updates, and genuine customer testimonials has enabled them to build a strong connection with their clients.
Growing Roots in Oakville & Mississauga
With the growing demand for their services, they are looking forward to expanding their footprints to new regions. In 2024, Sunrise-Cleaning made significant strides in deepening their presence across Oakville and Mississauga. Through the inclusion of new service areas, Sunrise Cleaning now serves more households and businesses with reliable, high-quality cleaning.
Community Engagement
One of the driving forces behind their continued growth in 2024 has been their meaningful collaborations with local businesses and real estate professionals. By building strong, trust-based relationships within the community, they have not only expanded their service reach but also deepened their local roots.
About Sunrise-Cleaning
Sunrise-Cleaning is a BBB-accredited business, which provides European-style house cleaning and maid cleaning services. Their team is fully bonded and insured, and all staff are covered under WSIB—offering clients an added layer of confidence and peace of mind with every visit.
Sunrise-Cleaning offers regular recurring cleaning, occasional basic cleaning, moving cleaning, post-renovation cleaning, deep cleaning, spring cleaning and preparing to sell cleaning services. To book an appointment with the expert team, visit sunrise-cleaning.com.
