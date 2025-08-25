Global One Media Welcomes Kyle Livingston of Passive Income Investor as New Host and Content Partner

Stocks To Watch New Host Kyle Livingston of Passive Income Investor

Global One Media teams up with Kyle Livingston of Passive Income Investor as new host, boosting reach with retail investors.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , the full-service digital marketing company behind the Stocks to Watch channel, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new collaboration with Kyle Livingston, the influential voice behind the Passive Income Investor YouTube channel. Known for delivering clear, practical insights on Canadian dividend stocks, growth stocks, and penny stocks while documenting his own financial independence journey toward early retirement, Kyle has built a loyal community of almost 27,000 subscribers on YouTube.From 2021 and 2025, Kyle leveraged his social media expertise and investing knowledge to help publicly traded companies raise over $1 billion. His credibility in the retail investing space, combined with his proven ability to connect with diverse audiences, makes him a valuable addition to Global One Media’s growing roster of media hosts.In his new role with Stocks to Watch, Kyle will host select interviews and commentary videos with industry leaders and company executives, offering fresh perspectives and in-depth analysis designed to engage and inform dividend and retail investors. His involvement will help strengthen the platform’s reach, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial investors.Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder & CEO of Global One Media, said the company is excited about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kyle as both a host and content partner on Stocks to Watch. His proven ability to engage retail investors and his authentic approach to documenting his own investing journey will bring a fresh dimension to our platform. With Kyle on board, we can better connect with the next generation of investors and deliver even more engaging, relatable, and actionable content to our growing global audience.”"I want to thank Globe One Media for this incredible opportunity to work with leading professionals in an ever-dynamic market. After a decade of experience in the entertainment industry aligning with my passion for stocks, I am delighted to be able to present emerging opportunities to investor audiences. I look forward to building a lasting relationship in a market environment unlike any in history as we uncover the incredible businesses forging the future", says Kyle.Global One Media remains committed to empowering retail investors with quality content and market insights. Partnering with Kyle Livingston represents a strategic step toward expanding the reach and impact of the Stocks to Watch platform.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.About Stocks to WatchPowered by Global One Media, 'Stocks to Watch' serves as a valuable forum for investors where industry leaders and company executives from a diverse range of small, mid, and large-cap listed companies worldwide are invited for exclusive interviews and in-depth discussions with internationally renowned financial journalists and award-winning hosts.Follow Stocks to Watch:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalonemedia Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6VzOJFG6lv85shwRyVEhf7?si=0a3313957c5b455a&nd=1 X: https://x.com/stocks2watch_ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalOneMediaGroup LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-one-media-group/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.