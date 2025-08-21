Montreux Capital Management Zug AG Commits Further £10m Investment to GC Partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montreux Capital Management Zug AG has committed an additional £10 million investment into GC Partners, supporting the company’s global expansion, product development, and digital transformation.The new capital will accelerate GC Partners’ global growth, initially driving expansion in the Gulf Region, with Europe and other key markets to follow. It will also fund the launch of a new digital platform and client-facing app, providing 24/7 account access, alongside a suite of expanded product lines to enhance client experience and service quality.Oliver Harris, Founder of Montreux Capital Management:“Having recently exited another successful business venture, we are proud to invest in the future growth and development of GC Partners. There are several strategic acquisitions in the pipeline that are expected to complete in the near term. These deals will allow GC Partners to expand into regions where it currently has limited presence and offer new services that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Andrew Fundell, CEO of GC Partners:“This is a significant milestone for GC Partners and a clear endorsement of our long-term vision that is shared by our investors. It allows us to strengthen our service offering, expand into key markets and bring new, innovative solutions to our clients. Most importantly, it ensures we can continue delivering continual improvements in speed, reliability, and the bespoke support our clients expect on a truly global scale. The industry is facing a lot of change at present; this investment will ensure that GC Partners continues to grow and develop to meet the evolving demands of our customer base.”This investment marks the next phase in GC Partners’ journey to becoming a truly global financial services provider, offering agile, technology-driven solutions for clients around the world.

