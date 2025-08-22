Medical Crutches Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Crutches Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Medical Crutches Market Worth?

The size of the medical crutches market has seen significant expansion in the past years. This market will upgrade from $0.68 billion in 2024 to $0.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth observed in the historical phase can be credited to the escalating demand for home health care options, increased spending on healthcare, a surge in sports-related injuries, a growing emphasis on rehabilitation and physical therapy, as well as an increase in disabilities caused by chronic diseases.

The size of the medical crutches market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach a value of $0.94 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This predictable growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in musculoskeletal injury incidents, an expanding elderly population, a rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, increasing awareness of mobility aids, and an increase in trauma and accident incidents. Additionally, significant trends for this forecast period encompass advancements in crutch design technology, the incorporation of smart sensors, technological enhancements in shock-absorption systems, advancements to foldable and adjustable crutches, and the emergence of wearable healthcare devices.

What Are The Factors Driving The Medical Crutches Market?

Growth in the medical crutches market is expected to be propelled by the rising occurrence of injuries and accidents. Unforeseen incidents causing physical or bodily harm that often require medical intervention are termed as injuries and accidents. Such incidents are becoming more common due to increasing urbanization and traffic congestion, which heighten the risk of mishaps in densely populated areas. Medical crutches provide support, balance, and aid in reducing pressure on wounded limbs, thus enabling safe movement during recovery. Notably, in December 2024, the Transport Accident Commission reported that fatal crashes on Victorian roads had increased by 20 from the previous year, reaching a total of 267. This rise in accidents and injuries is fuelling the growth of the medical crutches market. With regards to the impact of higher healthcare spending on market growth due to an aging population and the need for cost-effective mobility solutions, the escalating healthcare expenditure is anticipated to drive the expansion of the medical crutches market. Healthcare expenditure is the total amount spent on healthcare services, products, and related activities by various entities such as governments, private organizations, and individuals, over a given period. As elderly people generally need more frequent and costly medical care, healthcare spending is increasing. This allows for better access to assistive devices like medical crutches, encourages quicker recovery and mobility, drives innovation and wider adoption of advanced and ergonomically designed crutches. For example, provisional estimates from the Office for National Statistics suggest that UK healthcare expenditure reached approximately $385.15 billion in 2022, reflecting a nominal increase of 0.7% compared to 2021. Thus the escalating healthcare expenditure is propelling the expansion of the medical crutches market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Crutches Market?

Major players in the Medical Crutches Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance

• Medline Industries LP

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Invacare Corporation

• Drive Medical

• Sunrise Medical

• GF Health Products Inc.

• Breg Inc.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Medical Crutches Sector?

Key players in the field of medical crutches are dedicating their efforts to creating groundbreaking solutions like personal mobility aids, aimed at improving the comfort of users, facilitating better mobility, and accelerating recovery for those with short-term or enduring mobility problems. Personal mobility aids encompass equipment devised to support people with hindered mobility to move autonomously and securely, such as crutches, canes, walkers, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters. This was exemplified when Cool Crutches Ltd., a UK medical device enterprise, unveiled a range of sparkling walking sticks and crutches in October 2022, combining style and functionality. These products provide convenience and safety, featuring trendy designs that raise user morale and preclude pain and blisters, thus making the use of mobility aids more appealing and empowering for the injured or the disabled. The objective of these products is to deliver reliable and hard-wearing assistance, permitting users to express their personality, especially during celebratory events like Christmas.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Medical Crutches Market Share?

The medical crutches market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Underarm Crutch, Forearm Crutch, Tetrapod Crutch, Leg Support Crutch, Platform Crutch, Other Types

2) By Material: Wood, Metal Alloys, Carbon Or Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites, Thermoplastic, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores

4) By Application: Post-Operative Recovery, Chronic Conditions, Short-Term Use, Long-Term Use

5) By End User: Home Healthcare, Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Nursing Homes

Subsegments:

1) By Underarm Crutch: Adjustable Underarm Crutch, Padded Underarm Crutch, Non-Adjustable Underarm Crutch

2) By Forearm Crutch: Open Cuff Forearm Crutch,, Ergonomic Grip Forearm Crutch, Closed Cuff Forearm Crutch

3) By Tetrapod Crutch: Fixed Base Tetrapod Crutch, Offset Handle Tetrapod Crutch, Adjustable Height Tetrapod Crutch

4) By Leg Support Crutch: Hands-Free Leg Support Crutch, Platform Leg Support Crutch, Knee Crutch

5) By Platform Crutch: Adjustable Platform Crutch, Padded Platform Crutch, Fixed Platform Crutch

6) By Other Types: Smart Crutches, Pediatric Crutches, Foldable Crutches

What Are The Regional Trends In The Medical Crutches Market?

In the 2025 Medical Crutches Global Market Report, North America emerged as the biggest market in the previous year, with Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the quickest pace in the years to come. The report comprehensively evaluates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

