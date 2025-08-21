Neurogenomics Market to Reach US $2.6 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neurological Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Neurogenomics Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been significant growth observed in the neurogenomics market size. This growth will see the market value rise from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.50 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The historic growth of this market can be traced back to factors such as the escalated demand for genetic testing in cases of neurological disorders, more extensive research on the connection between the brain, behavior and the genome, the increasing cases of neurodegenerative diseases and greater funding towards neuroscience research. Additionally, an increase in the number of biobanks and genomic databases also supports this growth.

Anticipated to witness a surge in the coming years, the neurogenomics market's worth is projected to hit $2.60 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The predicted growth in this timeframe can be ascribed to a growing focus on tailor-made treatments for mental health issues, rising application of direct-to-consumer neurogenetic tests, intensified adoption of multi-omics strategies, increasing precision neurology endeavors, and an augmenting usage of targeted therapies. The forecast period will also see key trends such as the creation of artificial intelligence-driven genomic analytics, advancement of non-invasive diagnostic platforms, incorporation of multi-omics methodologies, the addition of genomics into precision neurology, and innovations in modeling neurodegenerative disease.

Download a free sample of the neurogenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25845&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Neurogenomics Market?

The neurogenomics market is expected to expand due to the growing incidence of neurological disorders. These medical conditions, which can impair the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, can result in symptoms such as muscle weakness, pain, seizures, or cognitive difficulties. The burgeoning rise in these disorders can largely be attributed to lifestyle factors like inadequate diet, minimal physical activity, persistent stress, and escalating exposure to environmental toxins. Neurogenomics offers a thorough understanding of the genetic influences on brain function and dysfunction, which allows for the determination of causes, enhanced diagnosis, and precisely directed treatments for such disorders. For instance, the Alzheimer's Association, a US-based voluntary health nonprofit, reported in March 2023 that about 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older lived with Alzheimer's dementia, and this figure might increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Consequently, the increasing incidence of neurological disorders is propelling the neurogenomics market growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Neurogenomics Market?

Major players in the Neurogenomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

• Danaher Corporation

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Neurogenomics Market?

Companies operating at the forefront of the neurogenomics market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge solutions, like whole genome sequencing platforms. These tools are crucial to diagnosing and researching intricate neurological disorders by analyzing the complete DNA sequence of an individual's genome, which aids in unveiling the genetic elements associated with such disorders. As an exemplar, Centogene N.V., a Germany-based firm specializing in the diagnosis and research of uncommon diseases, introduced CentoGenome in April 2023. This is the globe's most wide-ranging whole-genome sequencing (WGS) solution for identifying rare and neurodegenerative diseases. The platform uses PCR-free technology for superior unbiased sequencing, even in intricate genetic areas. It achieves a higher level of variant detection courtesy of a pioneering bioinformatics pipeline and expert analysis that can identify nearly all the variants causing disease with just one test. Furthermore, CentoGenome assures a comprehensive, lifelong diagnostic aid, offering zero-cost variant reclassification and validation tests as fresh scientific information becomes accessible.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Neurogenomics Market Report?

The neurogenomics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray, Software And Services

2) By Application: Variant Discovery, Research Applications, Target Identification, Transcription Factor Binding Analysis, Functional Studies, Clinical Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Next-Generation Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Ribonucleic Acid Sequencing

2) By Polymerase Chain Reaction: Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction

3) By Microarray: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Microarray, Ribonucleic Acid Microarray, Protein Microarray

4) By Software And Services: Data Analysis And Interpretation Software, Genomic Data Management Tools, Custom Services, Cloud-Based Platforms And Reporting Tools

View the full neurogenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurogenomics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Neurogenomics Industry?

In the 2025 Neurogenomics Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid expansion in the coming forecast period. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Neurogenomics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Neurogenetic Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurogenetic-testing-global-market-report

Neurological Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurological-biomarkers-global-market-report

Neuroscience Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuroscience-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.