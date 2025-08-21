Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected progress of construction on Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway
AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - 21 August 2025, 09:10
On August 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction on the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway.
The head of state also conducted the technical opening of the Murovdag tunnel, which is under construction at the 13.5-kilometer mark of this road and has a length of 11.7 kilometers.
