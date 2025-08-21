Medical Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Medical Amino Acid Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the medical amino acid market has seen significant growth. This growth is set to continue, with the market size expected to increase from $3.80 billion in 2024 to $4.11 billion in 2025, amounting to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The historic growth can largely be credited to a rise in chronic illnesses, an increase in metabolic disorder cases, a growing aged population with unique nutritional requirements, an increased demand for parenteral nutrition solutions, and a surge in gastrointestinal disorder prevalence.

Anticipations are in place for notable expansion in the medical amino acid market over the upcoming years, with a projection for it to hit $5.57 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This projected escalation during the forecast period stems from factors such as increased utilization in handling liver diseases, nutritional therapy for trauma and surgery recuperating patients, superior identification of amino acid-linked deficiencies, growing application in the management of muscle-degenerating diseases, and the rise in neonatal and pediatric nutrition needs. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as advancements in the technology used for amino acid synthesis, the emergence of unique amino acid formulas, innovative therapeutic foods based on amino acids, upgraded delivery systems, and improved bioavailability and shelf-stability.

Download a free sample of the medical amino acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25819&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Medical Amino Acid Market?

The medical amino acid market is predicted to grow, fueled by the escalating prevalence of liver diseases. When the liver's structure or function is compromised by specific disorders - denoted broadly as liver disease - its vital roles in the body are disrupted. Liver diseases are becoming more frequent due to rising obesity levels. Obesity can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as surplus fat builds up in liver cells, hampering their function. Medical amino acids can correct metabolic imbalances related to the liver and promote the regeneration of liver cells, making them indispensable for nutritional therapy in affected patients. The British Liver Trust, a charitable organization from UK, reported in July 2023 that there was a 22.0% surge in hospital admissions chiefly due to liver disease in the fiscal year ending 2022. The cases increased from 67,458 in 2021 to 82,290 in 2022. Hence, the increasing prevalence of liver diseases propels the growth of the medical amino acid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Amino Acid Market?

Major players in the Medical Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd.

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

• Nippon Rika Co. Ltd.

• Acuro Organica Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Medical Amino Acid Sector?

Prominent enterprises in the medical amino acid industry are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, including specialty amino acid-based formulas, with an aim to minimize the likelihood of allergic reactions. These specialty amino acid-based formulas are specially designed medicinal foods that utilize individual amino acids to cater to the dietary requirements of people suffering from particular metabolic or absorption disorders. For example, in May 2022, Abbott, an American medical devices and healthcare firm, introduced EleCare, a specialty amino acid-based formula. EleCare is a hypoallergenic formula developed specifically for infants and children facing severe food allergies or gastrointestinal problems that necessitate amino acid-based nutritional intake. It provides all essential nutrients necessary for growth and development from infancy until 12 months of age. This formula is particularly suitable for those who cannot digest whole or partially digested proteins, including individuals with conditions such as malabsorption, protein maldigestion, eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders, and short bowel syndrome. EleCare can be administered orally or via a feeding tube and should be used solely under the supervision of a medical professional.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Medical Amino Acid Market Share?

The medical amino acid market covered in this report is segmented –

1) Product Type: L-Glutamine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Medical Supplements, Medicinal Foods, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Cell Culture Ingredients

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By L-Glutamine: Powder Form, Capsule Form, Injectable Form

2) By L-Arginine: Oral Solution, Tablets, Intravenous Injection

3) By L-Lysine: Hydrochloride Form, Acetate Form, Supplement Blends

4) By L-Leucine: Branched-Chain Form, Micronized Powder, Pharmaceutical Grade

5) By L-Isoleucine: Isolated Form, Blended BCAA Form, Medical Nutrition Formulas

6) By L-Valine: Standalone Supplement, BCAA Combination, Clinical Nutrition Use

7) By Others Product Types: L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, L-Threonine, L-Histidine, Specialty Amino Acids

View the full medical amino acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-amino-acid-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Medical Amino Acid Market?

In 2024, the medical amino acid market was dominated by North America. However, for the forecasting period, the quickest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the global medical amino acid market includes several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Medical Amino Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amino-acid-global-market-report

Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aminoglycosides-global-market-report

Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-feed-amino-acids-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.