WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Digital Supply Chain Market Reach USD 13.67 Billion by 2030 Registering 13.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global digital supply chain market was valued at USD 3,918.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 13,679.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 274 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2386 Increase in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution, rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, and improved use of industrial-grade digital technology drive the growth of the global digital supply chain market. The ongoing digital transformation trend and proliferation of supply chain 4.0are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.The global digital supply chain market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and industry vertical. Depending on component, the market is divided into solution and services. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key Digital supply chain industry players profiled in the report include Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes digital supply chain market share, trends, digital supply chain market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2386 Covid-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has significantly stimulated the growth of the global digital supply chain market as there was increased inclination toward digitization.● The demand for online shopping has increased in several areas, including manufacturing, food & beverage, and logistics companies to increase their investments in automation of operations and supply chains, thus fueling the market growth.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2386 By region, the global digital supply chain industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increased investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics & automation, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G networking, augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twin, autonomous cars, and drones which in turn drives the growth of digital supply chain market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in services sector, due to which the business enterprises are investing in the digital supply chain solution to sustain their growth and improve productivity.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global digital supply chain market, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand is due to rise in the adoption of supply chain visibility and event management solution, which is an important part of digital supply chain. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of supply chain management solutions which has resulted in demand for supply chain management services across different industry verticals.By organization size, the small and medium enterprise segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in the adoption of digital supply chain management solutions in SMEs, to obtain insights by analyzing real-time data. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Large-scale enterprises need to keep huge amounts of data handy and secure to analyze customer demand, this drives the growth of the segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-supply-chain-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 