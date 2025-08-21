Kefir Market Company Profiles and Business Prospects by 2028 | Nestlé S.A., Nourish Kefir, Yeo Valley

Kefir Market 1

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kefir market size was accounted for $1.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $2.47 billion by 2028, and growing with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021 to 2028.Rise in population of lactose intolerant people, strong network and distribution channel with retail stores, and availability of kefir products at affordable prices have boosted the growth of the global kefir market. However, low shelf life and lack of awareness in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for organic kefir products and untapped potential in Asia-Pacific would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF (260 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3467 Growth in interest of people towards probiotic drinks and healthy snacks is expected to boost growth of the kefir market.The increase in demand for immunity boosting supplements and healthy lifestyle is influencing the customers towards consumption of kefir products. As the kefir products are rich source of probiotics and nutrients which promotes immunity and health of the consumer. Furthermore, the surge in the population of lactose intolerant customers leads to the further increase in consumption of kefir products. Owing to the fact that the kefir products can be consumed by lactose intolerant customers. As the kefir products are gluten free, contains active probiotic and is good for the digestion. Also the exchange of various food culture and cuisines across the globe is contributing to the increasing awareness of kefir products and its properties which boosts physical health.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kefir-market/purchase-options The global kefir market is segmented into nature, product type, application and source. The nature segmented include organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as flavored and unflavored. Based on the application, market is divided into animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).The global kefir market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3467 The rise in the demand for probiotic drinks and healthy snacks leads to the growth of conventional segments. As the kefir products are rich in nutrition.The global kefir industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Danone, Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fresh Made Dairy, Nestlé S.A., Maple Hill Creamery, LLC., Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Nourish Kefir, Yeo Valley, and Springfield Creamery, Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Staple Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/staple-food-market-A323381 Aerated Chocolate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerated-chocolate-market-A323956 Stevia Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stevia-market-A06042

