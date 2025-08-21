Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market CAGR to be at 9% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.59 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

The market size of infection control surveillance solutions has been on the rise in the recent past. The market which is projected to escalate from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The substantial growth during the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as increased consciousness towards hygiene and patient safety, wider implementation of electronic health records (EHRs), heightened concern towards hospital accreditation and compliance, expanding use of antimicrobial stewardship programs, and the rise in educational programs aimed at healthcare professionals about infection control.

The market size for infection control surveillance solutions is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching a worth of $2.59 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth during the forecast timeframe can be credited to factors such as a growing elderly and immunocompromised populace, heightened use of mobile and cloud-driven ICSS platforms, escalated investment in IT infrastructure within hospitals, increased expenditure on healthcare, and the emergence of telehealth and remote supervision. Key trends for the forecasted timeframe encompass high-tech automation in infection tracking systems, the creation of interoperable surveillance platforms, pioneering in wearable infection tracking devices, progression in cloud-native infection control tools, and sophisticated deployment of remote patient monitoring for infection patterns.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

The escalating numbers of infections contracted in healthcare settings, known as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), are anticipated to drive the expansion of the infection control surveillance solutions market. HAIs are infections patients obtain while undergoing medical or surgical treatment in a healthcare environment. An increase in these infections is seen because of the growing utilization of invasive medical instruments like catheters and ventilators, which can carry pathogens into the body. Solutions for infection control surveillance assist in reducing HAIs via detecting infection patterns early on and facilitating timely intervention to prevent potential outbreaks. To elaborate, an article published by BMC Infectious Diseases, a UK-based journal publisher, in June 2025 divulged that the occurrence of infections acquired from hospitals increased from 0.98 per 1,000 patient-days in 2021 to 1.31 in 2022, indicating a worrying surge in the rates of such infections. Consequently, this rise in the incidences of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) propels the growth of the infection control surveillance solutions market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

Major players in the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• 3M Company

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Baxter International Inc.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• STERIS plc

• Getinge AB

• Premier Inc.

• Inovalon Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Industry?

Leading businesses in the infection control surveillance solutions industry are concentrating on crafting innovative solutions such as infection surveillance systems, which can amplify the early identification and tackling of healthcare-associated infections. These infection surveillance systems are either digital or manual instruments which are systematically employed to track, identify, and notify healthcare-related infections to facilitate prompt preventive and control actions. To provide an example, NeoIPC, a neonatal infection prevention operation organized by Fondazione Penta ETS in Europe, rolled out a new surveillance toolkit in November 2023. Its primary focus is to boost infection prevention and control operations in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). The kit has unique real-time data accumulation tools, designed specifically for neonatal environments. These tools enable the early identification of infection groups and antimicrobial resistance patterns. Additionally, the toolkit provides customizable dashboards for NICU personnel to track IPC indicators and built-in decision-support algorithms for the timely execution of interventions. It promotes sharing and benchmarking of data across different institutions, paving a path for cooperative learning and more rapid reactions to new infection threats.

What Segments Are Covered In The Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market Report?

The infection control surveillance solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Software Solutions, Hardware Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

3) By Application: Infection Control, Surveillance And Reporting, Data Management, Compliance Monitoring, Quality Improvement

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinical Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Software Solutions: Infection Surveillance Software, Antimicrobial Stewardship Software, Outbreak Detection And Alert Systems, Compliance Monitoring Software, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Real-Time Analytics And Reporting Dashboards, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration Modules

2) By Hardware Solutions: Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), Environmental Monitoring Devices, Handheld Data Collection Devices, ATP Testing Instruments, Network Infrastructure Equipment,

3) By Services – Installation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services, Data Analysis And Reporting Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Infection Control Surveillance Solutions, North America was reported as the dominant region in the given year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth rate within the forecast duration. The report comprehensively covers different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

