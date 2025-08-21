In Vivo Toxicology Market to Reach USD $7.31 Billion by 2029 at 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In Vivo Toxicology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of In Vivo Toxicology Market?

The market size for in-vivo toxicology has experienced significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $5.24 billion in 2024 to $5.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The historical growth can be credited to the escalating demand for studies in compliance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), expanded scope of regulatory guidelines, the necessity for safety assessments in the growing field of biologics and biosimilars, increased investment in developing oncology drugs, and the broadening landscape of gene and cell therapy.

Expectations are high for a significant enlargement in size for the in-vivo toxicology market in the upcoming years. It's estimated to expand to a value of $7.31 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to projected growth during this forecast period encompass burgeoning global drug development activities, escalating demand for personalized healthcare, an uptick in clinical trials, a surge in toxicology testing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, and amplifying concerns surrounding consumer safety in items such as food and personal care products. The forecast period also sees certain prevailing trends such as the advent of sophisticated animal models, the amalgamation of imaging technologies with in vivo studies, the rise of automated systems for data collection, the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in toxicology data interpretation as well as breakthroughs in animal biomarker detection and telemetry.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The In Vivo Toxicology Global Market Growth?

Advancements in drug discovery are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the in vivo toxicology market in the future. The process of drug discovery involves the scientific recognition and design of new compounds that have the potential to treat or prevent various ailments. Breakthroughs in biotechnology have significantly accelerated this process by improving our knowledge of diseases and facilitating the development of more specific treatments. In vivo toxicology plays a crucial role in this discovery process by assessing the safety, tolerability, and possible side effects of test compounds using whole organisms. This allows for the early detection of dose-limiting toxicities and helps guide formulation and dosage plans before clinical trials. As an example, in May 2025, a report by Government of Canada, a Canada-based government organization, stated that the count of medicines in the global clinical trials pipeline touched 10,134 in March 2025, marking growth of 20% since September 2021. Consequently, the growth of drug discovery activities is fuelling the expansion of the in vivo toxicology market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The In Vivo Toxicology Market?

Major players in the In Vivo Toxicology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Waters Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The In Vivo Toxicology Market?

Key players in the in vivo toxicology market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative solutions like secure, real-time data platforms on the cloud. These aim to optimize study management and accelerate decision-making processes. These platforms offer a secure, remote access to toxicology study data, timelines, planning utilities, and related documents. This boosts interaction and open communication. For instance, in March 2023, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a contract research organization based in the United States, revealed Apollo, a secure platform hosted on the cloud which is purposed to give immediate access to toxicology study data. This secure, cloud-based platform is tailored to aid in vivo general toxicology studies using tools for data visualization, planning, and tracking progress. It allows faster and more discerning decisions by providing immediate access to crucial study data. The platform also aids in the simplification of project planning and budget prediction throughout the course of a drug's development. By making toxicology workflows digital, Apollo enhances precision, productivity and collaboration within in vivo research.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market Report?

The in vivo toxicology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Testing Types: Chronic Toxicity Testing, Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing, Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing, Acute Toxicity Testing

3) By Methodology: In Vivo Animal Models, Genetically Modified Organisms, Non-Human Primate Studies, Rodent Models, Larger Mammals

4) By Application: Immunotoxicity, Systemic Toxicity, Carcinogenicity, Genotoxicity, Developmental And Reproductive Toxicity (DART), Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biosimilars Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic And Research Institutions, Biotechnology Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Animal Models, Reagents And Kits, Assay Kits, Toxicology Testing Media, Antibodies, Biochemicals, Buffers And Solutions, Disposable Labware, Animal Feed, Diluents

2) By Instruments: Imaging Systems, Flow Cytometers, PCR Machines, Spectrophotometers, Microscopes, Analyzers, Centrifuges, Incubators, Animal Monitoring Systems, Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The In Vivo Toxicology Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for In Vivo Toxicology, North America held the top position as the largest region in the given year, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The report incorporates analyses of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

