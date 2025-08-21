In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market to Reach USD $7.19 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In Vivo Contract Research Organization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market In 2025?

There has been significant growth in the market size of the in vivo contract research organization in the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $4.82 billion in 2024 to $5.23 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors that contribute to the growth in the historical timeframe include an increase in the cost of drug development, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, expansion of pharmaceutical research and development investments, the surge of biotech startups, and a high demand for innovative therapeutics.

The market size for in vivo contract research organizations is projected to experience significant expansion over the next few years. It's predicted to increase to $7.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth for the forecasted period is likely due to a rising demand for precision medicine, the widespread expansion of contract research organization service networks globally, an upsurge in personalized therapeutics, an increasing requirement for translational research, and a growing number of orphan drugs. Technological trends anticipated during this period include advanced imaging methods for in vivo models, automated data processing and reporting, the incorporation of omics technologies, the use of cloud-based collaboration platforms, and biologics biosimilars advancements.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market?

The increase in attention towards tailored medical treatments is anticipated to boost the expansion of the in vivo contract research organization market. Also known as personalized medicine, this medical strategy is designed using a person's genetic background, lifestyle, and surroundings to enhance health results optimally. This increased emphasis on personalized medicine is attributable to the improved accessibility and affordability of genomic sequencing technologies. Such progress allows a more precise pinpointing of genetic variations, facilitating therapies adapted to patients' genetic makeup. These tailored therapies enhance patient outcomes and minimize treatment trial-and-error. The increased emphasis on personalized medicine is creating a high demand within the in vivo CRO market, as unique preclinical studies utilizing specific animal models become essential to evaluate targeted treatments and their impact on distinct genetic profiles. For instance, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC)- a non-profit organization based in the US, the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies in 2023, which is a huge growth from six in 2022. More than one-third of the total new drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the fourth year in a row were made up of personalized medicines. Thus, the increased emphasis on personalized medicine is fueling the development of the in vivo contract research organization market.

Who Are The Key Players In The In Vivo Contract Research Organization Industry?

Major players in the In Vivo Contract Research Organization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• IQVIA Inc.

• Labcorp Drug Development Inc.

• ICON plc

• Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• WuXi AppTec

• Syneos Health Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Parexel International Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market In The Globe?

Key players in the in vivo contract research organization market are concentrating on creating novel solutions like advanced therapy incubator programs, to hasten the production of revolutionary therapeutics and aid preliminary clinical studies. Advanced therapy incubator programs are uniquely tailored initiatives to help fledging biotechnology businesses by supplying the necessary resources, guidance, and infrastructure to speed up the creation of cutting-edge treatments such as gene, cell, and RNA-based therapies. For example, in April 2025, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a pharmaceutical firm based in the US, introduced its premier advanced therapy incubator program group. This fresh initiative is meant to encourage biotech businesses in their early stages that are eager to develop the next wave of therapies. The program allows participants to tap into Charles River's scientific knowledge, high-tech lab infrastructure, and tailored in vivo models which empowers them to quickly develop proof-of-concept data. The program also offers a realistic preclinical framework for authenticating potential therapeutic candidates, which assists in reducing the duration to reach clinical trials and enhances the chances of gaining regulatory approval. By filling the void between academic creativity and clinical evolution, the initiative has a vital part in propelling the progress of advanced therapies.

What Segments Are Covered In The In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market Report?

The in vivo contract research organization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Rodent Based, Non-Rodent Based

2) By Type Of Service: Clinical Trial Services, Preclinical Services, Post-Market Services

3) By Good Laboratory Practice Type: Good Laboratory Practice Toxicology, Non Good Laboratory Practice

4) By Applications: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic And Research Institutes, Government And Regulatory Bodies

Subsegments:

1) By Rodent-Based: Mice Models, Rat Models, Genetically Engineered Rodents, Immunodeficient Rodents, Humanized Rodents

2) By Non-Rodent-Based: Canine Models, Non-Human Primate Models, Swine Models, Rabbit Models, Zebrafish Models

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The In Vivo Contract Research Organization Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the Global Market Report 2025 for In Vivo Contract Research Organization as the largest region. It is foreseen that the most rapidly developing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecasted period. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

