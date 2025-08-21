Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Set to Reach $354.11 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market size has undergone rapid expansion in the past few years. It's projected to increase from $199.98 billion in 2024 to $224.62 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The surge during this historical period can be attributed to factors such as a heightened occurrence of chronic illnesses, increased demand for therapy options that are targeted, wider adoption in cancer treatment, expansion within the field of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, government subsidies for research into biologics, and a rising number of cases involving autoimmune diseases.

The market size for monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments is predicted to witness a swift growth spurt in the following few years. The market is anticipated to expand to a value of $354.11 billion in 2029 with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Causes for this projected growth during the forecast period comprise of progress in personalized medication, augmentation in geriatric population, the widening of areas for certified mAbs application, growth in healthcare expenditures, and a larger awareness among medical practitioners. Prevailing trends throughout the predicted period encompass the introduction of bispecific antibodies, improvements in hybridoma technology, the application of AI for antibody detection, developments in glycoengineering metrics, constant bioprocessing methodologies, and gene alteration instruments to escalate expression.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market?

The increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. Autoimmune diseases are conditions where the body's immune system erroneously attacks its own healthy tissues and organs, thinking they are foreign invaders, resulting in chronic inflammation and tissue harm. The increased exposure to contaminants and altered microbial environments due to environmental changes are believed to provoke abnormal immune reactions in susceptible individuals, augmenting the incidence of autoimmune diseases. Monoclonal antibody therapeutics are beneficial in treating autoimmune diseases as they accurately target and impede specific immune pathways that cause inflammation and tissue harm, helping to alleviate symptoms and decelerate disease advancement. For example, a report issued by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a UK-based government department, in March 2023 states that the percentage of individuals aged 16 and over who self-reported a long-term musculoskeletal (MSK) condition, a problem driven by autoimmune diseases, raised from 17.0% in 2021 to 17.6% in 2022. Thus, the increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases is fuelling the expansion of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Sanofi SA

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• Novartis AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market In The Future?

Companies at the forefront of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are putting their emphasis on the development and introduction of novel solutions, one of them being bispecific monoclonal antibodies. These unique class of engineered antibodies have the capability of targeting and binding to two individual antigens or two distinct epitopes on one antigen simultaneously thus improving the effectiveness of treatments. An example was seen in March 2024 when pharmaceutical giant, Roche Holding AG - based in Switzerland, launched a bispecific monoclonal antibody for eye diseases called Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa). This was engineered to address illnesses such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and macular edema resulting from retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Vabysmo exhibits the ability to target VEGF-A and Angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) all at once enhancing vascular stability and minimizing retinal fluid leakage. Its ability to target two areas simultaneously enables the prolonging of dosing intervals up to four months, thereby significantly alleviating the treatment ordeal for patients.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Naked, Fusion Protein, Antibody Fragment, Conjugate, Multi-Specific

2) By Therapy Area: Autoimmune And Inflammatory Disorders, Oncology, Hematology, Ophthalmology, Other Therapy Areas

3) By Application: Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infection, Hematological Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institute

Subsegments:

1) By Naked: Fully Human Antibodies, Humanized Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies

2) By Fusion Protein: Receptor Fusion Proteins, Ligand Fusion Proteins

3) By Antibody Fragment: Single-Chain Variable Fragment, Fab Fragments, Diabodies

4) By Conjugate: Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Radioimmunoconjugates, Immunotoxins

5) By Multi-Specific: Bispecific Antibodies, Trispecific Antibodies, T-Cell Engagers

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. The highest growth rate, however, is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

