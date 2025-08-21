Matchspace Music launches unique marketing solutions for music schools

Marketing Solutions for Music Schools

Learn more now about the digital solutions for Swiss music schools, whether public or private, from Matchspace Music in this brief communiqué.

Many schools in Switzerland struggle with small budgets and declining enrollments. To make music lessons as accessible as possible, we have developed unique solutions for music schools in Switzerland.” — Patrick Koller

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New technologies on the rise

The digital transformation is continually progressing. In the age of search engines and ChatGPT, the demand for successful marketing on digital channels is increasing. Almost 70% of customers first search online for suitable offers before making a decision. Those that are not found are left empty-handed. In Switzerland, over 50% of music schools report declining enrollments. At the same time, nearly 70% of adults wish to learn a musical instrument. With demographic changes, more and more older people are looking for a fulfilling hobby.

Increasing expectations, lacking know-how

Music schools often lack the necessary budget or internal expertise to build and maintain their digital channels up-to-date. At the same time, the expectations of music students and parents are rising. They demand a clear and attractive offer coupled with seamless enrollment. This poses new challenges for both public and private music schools.

With the launch of our marketing solutions for music schools, Matchspace Music presents a strong offering to both public and private providers of music lessons. The marketplace for private music lessons, launched in 2020, is being expanded and made accessible to both private and public music schools. This creates, across Switzerland, the largest, most versatile, and most comprehensive selection for music enthusiasts to find the right offerings and directly register for the desired course. Music schools benefit from increased visibility, a professional online presence, direct course enrollment, and flexible payment options.

Modular design, perfect for every need

Whether for three teachers or a hundred, one location or twenty, thanks to the flexible offering from Matchspace Music, music schools receive a set-up that perfectly suits their individual needs. Music schools benefit from a solution that builds on existing technical characteristics and can be assembled in modules. The platform operates in parallel mode and can be seamlessly integrated into any existing structure – regardless of the size or funding of the music school. With this solution, Matchspace Music takes another step toward its mission to make music lessons accessible to as many people as possible.

About Matchspace Music

Matchspace Music is the largest and most versatile platform for music lessons in Switzerland. With over 1,700 qualified teachers specializing in over 95 musical instruments and vocal training, we cover 800 municipalities across the country. Our mission is to enhance the joy of making music and make it accessible to as many people as possible. With our digital solutions, we support music schools in marketing and acquiring new customers—whether they are small or large, public or private. For freelance music teachers, we offer a comprehensive range of services, from customer acquisition, communication, and administration to learning support for their students. All of this is available in one convenient app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.