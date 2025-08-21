Immunology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Immunology Biosimilars Market Worth?

The expansion of the immunology biosimilars market has been swift over recent years, escalating from a valuation of $7.38 billion in 2024 to an estimated $8.35 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including the rising adoption of biosimilars, an increase in demand for cost-efficient biologics, a surge in autoimmune disease cases, enhanced patient knowledge of biosimilar treatments, and greater regulatory endorsement for the approval of biosimilars.

Anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, the immunology biosimilars market is forecasted to reach $13.57 billion in 2029, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors such as a heightened intent to curb healthcare costs, an increase in chronic inflammatory conditions, elevated market penetration in emerging regions, a growing endorsement for biosimilar interchangeability, and escalating investments by pharmaceutical establishments contribute significantly to this projected growth. Eminent trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in biologic production technology, partnerships in research and development, production of next-gen biosimilars, advancements in delivery systems, and the rise of artificial intelligence applications in biosimilar development.

What Are The Factors Driving The Immunology Biosimilars Market?

The continued rise in chronic immunological disorders is set to stimulate the expansion of the immunology biosimilars market. These are enduring ailments where the immune system malfunctions, either by attacking the body's own tissues or inadequately defending it. The increase in these conditions is a result of escalating numbers of people affected by long-term immune system disorders that call for sustained treatment, proactive management of diseases, and consistent healthcare assistance. Immunology biosimilars aid these conditions by offering cost-effective and potent treatment alternatives; they help in the long-term management of these diseases and enhance patient access to critical therapies that regulate immune system anomalies. For example, in June 2024, as per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government organization based in Australia, rheumatoid arthritis, a systemic autoimmune disorder, was estimated to have impacted about 514,000 people (2.0%) in 2022, with a percentage of 2.5 women and 1.6 men suffering from the condition. Hence, the escalating prevalence of chronic immunological disorders is spurring growth in the immunology biosimilars market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Immunology Biosimilars Market?

Major players in the Immunology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Amgen Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Sandoz Group AG

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Stada Arzneimittel AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Immunology Biosimilars Sector?

Leading enterprises in the immunology biosimilars market are channeling their resources toward the development of cutting-edge biosimilar breakthroughs including anticipated interchangeability designation, improved stable formulations, and innovative delivery systems; this is all done with the objective of offering patients superior and affordable treatment alternatives. The term ""anticipated interchangeability designation"" indicates that the biosimilar is likely to fulfill regulatory requisites, allowing it to be used interchangeably with the reference biologic at the dispensary level without any need for the prescriber’s interference. As a case in point, Sandoz Group AG, a Switzerland-based drug manufacturing firm, launched Pyzchiva (ustekinumab-ttwe), equivalent to Stelara, in February 2025. It is used for treating enduring autoimmune disorders like plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. This introduction, facilitated through collaboration with the biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., based in South Korea, underscores Sandoz's commitment to making immunology biosimilars more accessible by providing a cost-effective, patient-friendly treatment that offers various dosage options, extended stability, and the rare feature of re-refrigeration post-initial refrigeration.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Immunology Biosimilars Market Share?

The immunology biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Fusion Proteins, Recombinant Proteins, Interferons, Other Biosimilar Immunomodulators

2) By Disease: Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Arthritis, Other Diseases

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Subsegments:

1) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor Agents, Anti-Interleukin-6 Agents, Anti-Cluster of Differentiation 20 Agents, Anti-Interleukin-12/23 Agents, Other Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Fusion Proteins: Etanercept Biosimilars, Other Fusion Protein Biosimilars

3) By Recombinant Proteins: Recombinant Human Insulin, Recombinant Human Growth Hormone, Recombinant Human Erythropoietin, Other Recombinant Protein Biosimilars

4) By Interferons: Interferon Alpha, Interferon Beta, Interferon Gamma

5) By Other Biosimilar Immunomodulators: Interleukin Inhibitors, Janus Kinase Inhibitors, Other Immunomodulatory Biosimilars

What Are The Regional Trends In The Immunology Biosimilars Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the immunology biosimilars market. The region expected to show the most rapid growth over the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The global market report for immunology biosimilars for the said year covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

