The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Global Market Report 2025

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market Worth?

There has been a consistent expansion in the market size of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric cancer recently. The market is expected to surge from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The development during the historic period can be related to the escalated use of companion diagnostics, heightened awareness about HER2 biomarkers among oncologists, an increased focus on personalized cancer treatments, a raising interest in antibody-drug conjugates, and enhanced reimbursement for targeted therapies.

The market for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric cancer is projected to experience stable growth in the coming years, reaching $1.57 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This expansion in the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the growing number of molecular diagnostic labs, heightened public health campaigns for gastric cancer screening, the escalating use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), the increased demand for outpatient cancer care services, and global regulatory endorsements for HER2 drugs. Key trends predicted for the forecast timeline include improvements in the optimization of treatment sequences, the use of nanotechnology in drug delivery, the application of artificial intelligence in HER2 diagnostics, enhancement of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and progress in immunotherapy combinations.

Download a free sample of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (her2)-positive gastric cancer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25787&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market?

The growth of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric cancer market is projected to be driven by an increase in the use of targeted cancer therapy. This personalized medical approach uses specific medications or substances to halt cancer growth by focusing on particular molecular structures involved in tumor development. The surge in the use of targeted therapy can be attributed to the advancements in genetic profiling that enable more precise treatments according to a person's unique tumor characteristics. This leads to more efficient treatment with less side effects. In the treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer, targeted therapy is employed by directly targeting the HER2 protein which is overly expressed in these tumors, slowing down the disease progression and improving patient outcomes. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization, confirmed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved 16 new personalized medicines, including 7 cancer medications and 3 for a variety of other diseases and conditions in 2023, a rise from 6 in 2022. Thus, the growing use of targeted cancer therapy is a driving force in the expansion of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric cancer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market?

Major players in the Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Roche Holding AG

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Amgen Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Sector?

Leading firms in the HER2-positive gastric cancer market, such as Merck & Co., Inc., are concentrating on securing approvals for innovative treatments like advanced immunotherapy-enhanced combination regimens. This includes the combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors with targeted therapy and chemotherapy to enhance patient outcomes significantly in first-line treatment scenarios. The advanced regimens leverage the immune system by inhibiting programmed death (PD)-1 or PD-L1 interaction, targeting HER2 receptors, and implementing chemotherapeutic agents, consequently boosting anti-cancer activity and survival rates. For example, in March 2025, Merck & Co., Inc., an American biopharmaceutical firm, got the U.S. FDA's approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in conjunction with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. This combination is for first-line treatment for adults with HER2-positive inoperable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma with PD-L1 expressing tumors. This newly-approved regimen demonstrated a remarkable improvement in median progression-free survival and overall survival compared to standard regimens. With an overall response rate of 73% and an extended median duration of response, this treatment indicates a significant development in how advanced HER2-positive gastric cancers are managed.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market Share?

The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (her2)-positive gastric cancer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy

2) By Stage: Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV

3) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy: Fluoropyrimidines, Platinum-Based Agents, Taxanes, Irinotecan, Anthracyclines

2) By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Cytokine-Based Therapies

3) By Radiation Therapy: External Beam Radiation Therapy, Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy, 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy

4) By Targeted Therapy: HER2-Targeted Therapies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, mTOR Inhibitors, PI3K/AKT/mTOR Pathway Inhibitors

View the full human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (her2)-positive gastric cancer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-epidermal-growth-factor-receptor-2-her2-positive-gastric-cancer-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market?

In the 2024 Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region. However, projections suggest that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report provides coverage of diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Positive Gastric Cancer Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastric-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Intestine Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intestine-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

Gastric Ulcers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastric-ulcers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.