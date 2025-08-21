Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2029 with 10% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market Size And Growth?

The market size for hormone-refractory prostate cancer has seen a swift expansion in the last few years. It is projected to escalate from $7.35 billion in 2024 to $8.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The significant growth observed in the past years can be credited to factors such as a surge in prostate cancer cases, an increase in PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening, heightened awareness and specialization among physicians, a rise in the usage of palliative care, along with a boost in the number of clinical trials conducted.

The market size for hormone-refractory prostate cancer is projected to experience a swift expansion in the ensuing years. Envisaged to rise to $11.91 billion by 2029 while exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, the escalation during the forecast period is due to factors such as increased utilization of genetic biomarkers, the surge in precision medicine adoption, the growth of PARP inhibitors, an extended global reach for HRPC treatments, and the notable increase in the clinical adoption of combination strategies. The forecast period will also witness significant trends including the implementation of combination therapies, progress in radiopharmaceuticals, the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS), integration of digital tools and remote monitoring, in addition to the evolution of next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors and PARP inhibitors for HRPC.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market?

The anticipated expansion of the hormone-refractory prostate cancer market is likely to be fuelled by increasing investments in cancer research. Such investments encompass funding and resources aimed at developing new methods for detecting, treating, and preventing cancer. The magnitude of worldwide cancer burden is stimulating the upsurge in research investment, calling for more potent and targeted therapies. Cancer research investment is also vital to foster innovation in treating hormone-refractory prostate cancer, facilitating advanced treatments like radioligand treatments and hormone inhibitors. In addition, it underpins clinical trials and biomarker research, thereby increasing the accuracy and outcomes of treatment. For example, the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), a US nonprofit organization with a vision to accelerate immunotherapy research, reportedly invested nearly $22.8 million in the 2023–2024 fiscal year, extending 64 new grants to scholars in 42 institutions across seven countries. As such, the escalating investment in cancer research is a driving factor for the expansion of the hormone-refractory prostate cancer market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market?

Major players in the Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson And Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market?

Key players in the hormone-refractory prostate cancer market are concentrating their efforts on advancing therapies like intravenous radioligand therapy to increase survival outcomes for patients suffering from resistant strains of the illness. This therapy is precision-based and utilizes radioactive molecules attached to ligands to detect and target unique cancer markers, eliminating cancer cells internally while preserving healthy surrounding tissue. For example, in March 2025, the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation, Novartis AG, introduced Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted it for earlier use in patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had been through an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) treatment and were suitable to postpone chemotherapy. This broader application, derived from the Phase III PSMAfore trial, tripled the number of potentially eligible patients and demonstrated that Pluvicto lowered the likelihood of radiographic progression or death by 59%. It also more than doubled the median radiographic progression-free survival against a shift in ARPI. As the first approved targeted radioligand therapy to be used before chemotherapy in this particular context, Pluvicto presents a novel treatment pathway that puts off disease advancement while demonstrating a positive safety record.

How Is The Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market Segmented?

The hormone refractory prostate cancer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy: Docetaxel, Cabazitaxel, Mitoxantrone, Estramustin

2) By Hormonal Therapy: Anti-Androgens, CYP17 Inhibitors, LHRH Agonists, LHRH Antagonists

3) By Immunotherapy: Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Adoptive Cell Therapy

4) By Radiation Therapy: External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), Brachytherapy, Radionuclide Therapy

5) By Surgery: Radical Prostatectomy, Orchiectomy, Transurethral Resection Of The Prostate (TURP)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market?

In 2024, the North America region held the distinction of being the largest in the global market for hormone-refractory prostate cancer. Projected growth estimates show that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth between now and 2025. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

