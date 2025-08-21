Micropump Market Anticipated to Grow at 15.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Micropump Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the size of the micropump market has experienced swift expansion. The market is projected to increase from $2.00 billion in 2024 to $2.32 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The surge during the historic segment was driven by a rising need for drug delivery systems, the escalating trend towards miniaturized medical and industrial apparatus, broadening applications in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical research fields, growing financial support in point-of-care diagnostics (PoC), and a mounting occurrence of chronic illnesses.

The market size of micropumps is projected to experience a significant expansion in the coming years. It is set to increase to $4.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The predicted growth throughout this period can be traced back to heightened emphasis on precision and control in fluid delivery, the progression of healthcare infrastructure, heightened usage of micropumps within industrial automation, increased demands for surgical devices that are minimally invasive and an expanded demand within environmental monitoring systems. Key trends to watch in this period encompass the merging of technology in both microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip platforms, advancements in battery technology as well as energy-efficient electronics, progress in additive manufacturing and 3D printing, upgrades in the field of material science, and advancements in engineering wearable and implantable devices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Micropump Market?

The increased occurrence of cardiovascular ailments is predicted to spur the expansion of the micropump market. These ailments encompass a variety of heart and blood vessel disorders, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. Sedentary lifestyles are responsible for the heightened prevalence of these diseases, as they contribute to obesity, elevated blood pressure, and other factors that heighten the risk of cardiac issues. Micropumps are beneficial in addressing cardiovascular disorders, as they allow for the accurate and steady administration of drugs like anticoagulants or antihypertensives, contributing to the maintenance of stable blood pressure and lowering the chance of heart attacks or strokes. For instance, the American Heart Association reported in January 2024 that the mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases, when adjusted for age, climbed to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2023, reflecting a 4.0% rise from the rate of 224.4 per 100,000 the previous year. Consequently, the heightened incidence of cardiovascular diseases is fuelling the development of the micropump market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Micropump Industry?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Micropump Market In The Globe?

The key players in the micropump industry are paying attention to innovation, working on breakthrough technologies such as single-use precision micropumps to improve precision, dependability, and performance in fluid management across a broad spectrum of uses. Single-use precision micropumps are compact, single-use gadgets designed to provide accurate control and precise measurement of fluids for individual application or process. In November 2023, PSG Biotech, a US specialty flow-control solutions provider, introduced their smallest offering in the QB Series, the Quattroflow QB2-Standard (QB2-SD) Single-Use Precision Micropump. This small yet robust rotary microdosing pump offers precision dosing with a minimum resolution of 25 μL and flow rates up to 2.7 liters per hour. It is tailored for sensitive biologics transfer and is perfect for cell and gene therapy, laboratory work, and small-scale bioprocessing. With a positive displacement rotary technology, the pump facilitates precise, sensor-less flow control, and can support reverse flow, self-priming, and high vacuum operation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Micropump Market Report?

The micropump market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mechanical Micropump, Piezoelectric Micropump, Syringe Pump, Peristaltic Pump, Non-Mechanical Micropump

2) By Material: Polymers, Ceramics, Metals

3) By Application: Medical Device, Drug Delivery, In-Vitro Diagnosis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical Micropump: Thermopneumatic Micropump, Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)-Based Micropump, Electromagnetic Micropump

2) By Piezoelectric Micropump: Single-Chamber Piezoelectric Micropump, Multi-Chamber Piezoelectric Micropump

3) By Syringe Pump: Infusion Syringe Micropump, Withdrawal Syringe Micropump, Dual-Mode Syringe Micropump

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Micropump Market By 2025?

For the year detailed in the Micropump Global Market Report 2025, North America posed as the greatest market. Europe is anticipated to show the swiftest growth rates in the prediction period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive analysis of the micropump market.

