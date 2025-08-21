Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Size Worth $12.16 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Metastatic Prostate Cancer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Worth?

Recent years have seen significant growth in the market size of metastatic prostate cancer. This market is projected to expand from $8.11 billion in 2024 to $8.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The notable growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as an aging population, a surge in prostate cancer cases, enhanced awareness and screening programs, progress in diagnostic methods, and an increase in health care spending.

The market size for metastatic prostate cancer is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, rising to $12.16 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expected growth in the forecast period can be linked to numerous factors including increased screening initiatives, advantageous reimbursement policies, growing acceptance of sophisticated therapies and market development in developing countries. Key trends for this period encompass advancements in diagnostic imaging technology, novel approaches in targeted therapies, progress in liquid biopsy, immunotherapy research and development, and the embracing of minimally invasive surgical techniques.

What Are The Factors Driving The Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market?

The metastatic prostate cancer market is anticipated to expand owing to the soaring demand for personalized treatments. Tailored to each individual's unique genetic profile, lifestyle, and disease characteristics, personalized treatments allow for more effective and targeted results. Greater accessibility to genomic profiling and biomarker testing has resulted in increased demand for such treatments. These technologies enable the identification of specific mutations and biological markers, which in turn help clinicians in determining suitable therapies for each patient. Innovations in treatment methods, such as biomarker-driven therapies and gene-targeted drugs, are revolutionizing the management of metastatic prostate cancer. By matching specific therapies to each patient's unique tumor profile, these treatments boost effectiveness while limiting side effects. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from 6 in 2022, as per a report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based not-for-profit organization, in February 2024. Consequently, the surging demand for personalized treatments is catalyzing the growth of the metastatic prostate cancer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market?

Major players in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Ipsen Group

• Exelixis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Metastatic Prostate Cancer Sector?

Leading enterprises in the metastatic prostate cancer market are concentrating on creating advanced treatment strategies like targeted radioligand therapy to enhance the preciseness of treatment, lessen harm to healthy tissues, and augment patient results. This sophisticated form of cancer treatment merges a specifically designed molecule to target certain cancer cells (ligand) with a radioactive isotope to locally destroy those cells. For instance, in March 2022, Novartis AG, a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company based in Switzerland, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pluvicto, the inaugural targeted radioligand therapy for treating prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. With lutetium-177, a radioactive isotope connected to the ligand that targets PSMA, a protein which has a high presence on prostate cancer cells, delivery of radiation is more accurate. Pluvicto exemplifies a significant advancement in prostate cancer treatment by remarkably extending progression-free survival in patients who have already used up other treatment alternatives.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Share?

The metastatic prostate cancer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral Route, Intravenous, Intrathecal, Intraperitoneal, Intra-Arterial, Topical

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Cancer Centers, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy: Docetaxel, Cabazitaxel, Mitoxantrone, Combination Chemotherapy Regimens

2) By Immunotherapy: Sipuleucel-T, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Cytokine Therapies

3) By Hormonal Therapy: Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists, LHRH Antagonists, Anti-Androgens, Androgen Synthesis Inhibitors, Combined Androgen Blockade (CAB)

4) By Radiation Therapy: External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

5) By Other Treatments: Targeted Therapy, Bone-Targeted Therapy, Clinical Trial Drugs, Palliative Therapy

What Are The Regional Trends In The Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market?

In the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that the rapidly expanding region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report includes coverage of several regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

