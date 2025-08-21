Lyme Disease Testing Market to Exceed US $15.11 Billion by 2029, with 9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Lyme Disease Testing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025

What Is The Forecast For The Lyme Disease Testing Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for testing Lyme disease has seen a significant expansion in the recent past. It is expected to surge from a value of $9.77 billion in 2024 to $10.68 billion in 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a heightened demand for early identification of the disease, increased access to sophisticated diagnostic instruments, growth in tick population due to climate alterations, rise in government subsidies dedicated to controlling vector-borne diseases, and the expansion of healthcare facilities in rural and endemic regions.

Significant expansion is anticipated in the market size for Lyme disease testing over the upcoming years. The market is predicted to achieve a value of $15.11 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this growth in the projected timeframe include increased travel to areas endemic with Lyme disease, the rising usage of multiplex diagnostic methods, an escalation in outdoor leisure activities, burgeoning demand for home-based test kits, and growing worry regarding concurrent infections with other diseases transmitted by ticks. The forecast period is likely to witness major trends such as progress in molecular diagnostic procedures, advancements in biomarker study, technological innovation in point-of-care testing gadgets, progress in lab-on-a-chip (microfluidic) technology, and enhancements in immunoassay technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Lyme Disease Testing Market?

The increase in tick-borne diseases is predicted to stimulate the lyme disease testing market's expansion. These diseases, conveyed to humans through infected tick bites, play a significant role in the growing demand for lyme disease testing as they remain the main transmission medium for the disease. These ticks, tiny blood-feeding parasites common in grassy, wooded, or rural regions, have seen an increase in their geographical distribution due to climate change, leading to higher exposure and infection rates. To combat the rising rates of infections, early detection and diagnosis are needed, which prompts the need for more lyme disease testing. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that there were 71,346 tick-borne disease cases reported in 2022, a significant increase from the 36,177 cases noted in 2021. Therefore, the increased occurrence of tick-borne illnesses is driving the expansion of the lyme disease testing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Lyme Disease Testing Market?

Major players in the Lyme Disease Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Holding AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific

• BIOMÉRIEUX

• Quidel Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

What Are The Top Trends In The Lyme Disease Testing Industry?

Large firms involved in the Lyme disease testing market are concentrating their efforts on enhancing their diagnostic tools through technological innovations to improve accuracy, shorten response times, and facilitate early detection of the disease. Diagnostic tools such as medical devices, kits, or technologies are used to reveal Lyme disease by recognising the distinct antibodies, antigens, or genetic material linked with the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria. For instance, in August 2024, EpitogenX Ltd., a biotech firm based in the UK, unveiled their innovative Lyme Disease Diagnostic Kit. This ELISA-based test that utilizes their unique EpitoGen platform and provides approximately 120 unique Borrelia epitopes, showing high specificity and sensitivity, and is designed for research use (RUO). It offers early detection tailored to specific strains and can be adapted for various lab uses. Developed for research and diagnostic laboratories, the kit plays a crucial role in augmenting detection accuracy and providing a comprehensive understanding of Lyme disease.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Lyme Disease Testing Market Segments

The lyme disease testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Test Type: Serological Tests, Nucleic Acid Tests, Urine Antigen Tests, Other Test Types

2) By Testing Methodology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Weste Blot, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA), Other Emerging Technologies

3) By Disease Stage: Early Lyme Disease, Disseminated Lyme Disease, Chronic Lyme Disease, Asymptomatic Lyme Disease Detection

4) By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Cerebrospinal Fluid(CSF), Other Blood Samples

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research Institutions, Public Health Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Serological Tests: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Western Blot, Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA), Line Immunoassay (LIA)

2) By Nucleic Acid Tests: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3) By Urine Antigen Tests: Lateral Flow Assay, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Immunoblot Urine Tests

4) By Other Test Types: Culture-Based Tests, Tick-Borne Co-Infection Panels, Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnostic Tools

Which Regions Are Dominating The Lyme Disease Testing Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Lyme Disease Testing Market Report, North America was identified as the most dominant region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the quickest growth in the following years. The report includes an assortment of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

