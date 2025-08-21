Sustainable Catering Services Market Size to Reach $225 Billion by 2034, Driven by 5.3% CAGR

Sustainable Catering Services Market Sustainable Catering Services Market Size Sustainable Catering Services Market Competitive Analysis

The global sustainable catering services market size was approximately USD 148.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 225.09 billion by 2034

Sustainable catering services market size was approximately USD 148.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 225.09 billion by 2034,(CAGR) of approximately 5.30% between 2025 and 2034.” — Deepak Rupnar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive SummaryThe global sustainable catering services market Size was valued at USD 148.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 225.09 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.30% between 2025 and 2034. Growth is being fueled by rising consumer demand for eco-friendly food practices, waste reduction, plant-based menus, and locally sourced ingredients. Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sustainable-catering-services-market Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global sustainable catering services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.30% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global sustainable catering services market size was valued at around USD 148.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 225.09 billion by 2034.The sustainable catering services market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing environmental awareness, rising health and wellness trends, and a shift towards local and plant-based menus.Based on service type, the full-service catering segment is expected to lead the market, while the boxed / grab-and-go lunches segment is expected to grow considerably.Based on contract type, the contract catering is the dominating segment, while the short-term event contracts segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.Based on end-user, the hospitality segment is expected to lead the market compared to the educational institutions segment.Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.Market DynamicsKey Growth DriversCorporate Sustainability Goals – Businesses are increasingly choosing eco-friendly catering services for events and workplaces.Consumer Preferences – Strong demand for plant-based, organic, and ethically sourced menus.Government Regulations – Policies promoting food waste reduction, biodegradable packaging, and sustainable sourcing.Hospitality Industry Adoption – Hotels, airlines, and event organizers integrating green catering practices.Circular Economy Practices – Reuse of resources, composting, and energy-efficient cooking solutions.Market ChallengesHigher Costs – Sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging increase operational expenses.Supply Chain Limitations – Limited availability of certified organic and locally sourced ingredients.Awareness Gaps – Some consumers and businesses prioritize cost over sustainability.OpportunitiesExpansion of Plant-Based Menus – Growth of vegan and vegetarian catering services.Smart Catering Technology – AI-driven demand forecasting and IoT-enabled food waste tracking.Green Certifications – Opportunity for caterers to differentiate through eco-labels and certifications.Corporate & Institutional Adoption – Growing preference in schools, universities, and corporate offices. Market SegmentationBy Service TypeCorporate Catering – Offices and business events prioritizing sustainable practices.Event Catering – Weddings, conferences, and festivals shifting to eco-conscious services.Institutional Catering – Schools, hospitals, and universities adopting sustainable food programs.Others – Airline and cruise catering integrating sustainable menus.By Food OfferingPlant-Based Menus – Vegan and vegetarian meals gaining strong adoption.Organic & Locally Sourced – Farm-to-table catering services.Low-Waste & Circular Catering – Focus on zero waste kitchens and compostable materials.Hybrid Menus – Sustainable seafood, reduced meat offerings, and responsibly sourced products.By Distribution ChannelOn-Premise Catering – Hotels, restaurants, and event venues.Off-Premise Catering – Delivery to offices, events, and institutions.Online & Digital Platforms – Eco-conscious catering services booked via apps/websites.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaLeading adoption driven by corporate ESG goals and consumer awareness.U.S. and Canada pushing sustainable packaging and food waste laws.EuropeStrongest regulatory support for sustainable food sourcing and waste reduction.UK, Germany, and France lead in green-certified catering services.Asia-PacificRapid growth due to rising urban events, hospitality sector expansion, and sustainable food demand.India, China, and Australia adopting plant-based catering trends.Latin AmericaGrowing market for organic and locally sourced catering solutions.Brazil and Mexico emerging as sustainable catering hubs.Middle East & AfricaIncreasing adoption in luxury hotels, airlines, and tourism-driven events.UAE and South Africa are key growth markets with green hospitality initiatives.Competitive LandscapeThe market is fragmented, with local caterers, hospitality groups, and specialized sustainable service providers competing on eco-certifications, menu innovation, and waste reduction technologies.Key PlayersSodexo SACompass Group PLCAramark CorporationISS World Services A/SElior GroupBlue Plate CateringRelish CateringEco CatersGoodness CateringAbigail Kirsch CateringStrategic TrendsPartnerships with local organic farms for sustainable sourcing.Investment in biodegradable packaging and compostable utensils.Expansion of plant-based catering menus for events and corporates.Certifications like Green Restaurant Association (GRA) and ISO 14001 as competitive differentiators.Future Outlook (2025–2034)Sustainable catering will shift from niche to mainstream as corporates and governments enforce stricter environmental standards.Technology integration—such as AI-powered food waste management—will optimize operations.Plant-based menus and zero-waste kitchens will dominate future offerings.Regional growth in Asia-Pacific will outpace other markets due to rising consumer awareness and hospitality industry expansion.ConclusionThe global sustainable catering services market, valued at USD 148.91 billion in 2024, is expected to grow steadily to USD 225.09 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.30%. Driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly practices, stricter government policies, and corporate sustainability initiatives, the market is set for long-term expansion. 