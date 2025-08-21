Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market Expanding With $1.9 Billion at 5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for healthcare chromatography analyzers has significantly expanded. The market forecast points to further growth from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The reasons for the surge during the historic period include a higher incidence of chronic diseases, an increased emphasis on analytical testing in hospital settings, stronger demand for quality control in biologics, wider use in clinical trials, and an uptick in government funding dedicated to life sciences research.

The market size of healthcare chromatography analyzers is projected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, anticipated to reach $1.90 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the projection period include the expanding adoption of personalized medicine, escalating demand for high-capacity analyzers, increasing usage in therapeutic drug monitoring, surging focus on metabolomics and lipidomics, and a growing requirement for home-based diagnostic gadgets. Furthermore, the forecast period is expected to observe key trends such as improvements in detector sensitivity, the creation of custom chromatography solutions for specialized therapies, the amalgamation of chromatography with mass spectrometry, the incorporation of automated lab systems, and the development of column technology for rapid analysis.

What Are The Factors Driving The Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market?

The rise in chronic health conditions is anticipated to fuel expansion of the healthcare chromatography analyzers market. Chronic illnesses, characterized by slow development and lasting over a long duration, necessitate ongoing medical attention. The increasing occurrence of these ailments can be ascribed in part to sedentary lifestyles, which elevate the risk of conditions like cardiac diseases and diabetes due to extended periods of sitting and insufficient physical exercise. Healthcare chromatography analyzers, which provide accurate biomolecular separation, are critical for the surveillance of chronic diseases. These devices facilitate the early identification and monitoring of biomarkers, thereby enhancing disease control and patient results in clinical environments. For example, data from the UK’s National Health Service in June 2024 disclosed that 3,615,330 individuals registered with a general practitioner were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or prediabetes (a state characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, but not sufficient to be labeled diabetes) in 2023, which is an 18% surge from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. Consequently, the climbing occurrence of chronic illnesses is propelling the growth of the healthcare chromatography analyzers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• GE Healthcare Life Sciences

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Cytiva

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corp

• Waters Corp

What Are The Top Trends In The Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Industry?

Leading firms in the healthcare chromatography analyzers market are striving to innovate technologically superior products like high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems. The objective is to bolster precision and productivity in clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical investigation. The HPLC systems are cutting-edge analytical implements in the healthcare industry for meticulously separating, distinguishing, and measuring components in intricate biological and pharmaceutical specimens. In the context, Waters Corporation, a US analytical instruments firm, rolled out the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System in April 2024. This is a novel high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) model designed specifically for biopharmaceutical quality control (QC) labs. The system integrates advanced bio-inert MaxPeak High-Performance Surfaces (HPS) technology to minimize undesirable analyte interactions. It also comes with built-in device intelligence including an easy-to-use touchscreen interface and orchestrated workflows that lessen human errors by nearly 40%. These advancements facilitate quicker, more uniform results with improved data integrity, marking it as an optimum solution for QC laboratories in the biopharmaceutical field.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market Segments

The healthcare chromatography analyzers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Systems, Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems, Gas Chromatography Systems, Liquid Chromatography Systems

2) By Consumable And Accessory: Flow Management Accessories And Consumables, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Chromatography Fittings And Tubing, Pressure Regulators, Column Accessories And Consumables, Autosamplers, Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables, Columns, Other Accessories And Consumables

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Academics And Research Institutes, Life Science Industry, Food And Beverage Industries, Hospitals Or Clinics, Environmental Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Systems: Analytical Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Systems, Preparative Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Prep-SFC) Systems

2) By Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems: Automated Thin-Layer Chromatography (TLC) Systems, Manual Thin-Layer Chromatography (TLC) Systems

3) By Gas Chromatography Systems: Benchtop Gas Chromatography Systems, Portable Gas Chromatography Systems, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Systems

4) By Liquid Chromatography Systems: High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Systems, Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Systems, Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) Systems, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Healthcare Chromatography Analyzers Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America stood as the dominant region in the global market for healthcare chromatography analyzers in the 2025 report projections. The inclusion extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa in the analysis of the healthcare chromatography analyzers market report.

