Home Sleep Screening Devices Market to Exceed US $5.66 Billion by 2029, with 9.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Home Sleep Screening Devices Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the last few years, the market size for home sleep screening devices has seen quick escalation. The market, which is expected to increase from $3.51 billion in 2024 to $3.87 billion in 2025, is projected to improve at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The substantial growth during the past period is influenced by the surge in sleep disorder cases, the growing preference for home-centric diagnostic solutions, the need for sleep diagnostic equipment, the heightened demand for home diagnostics, and the escalating incorporation of health data applications.

In the upcoming years, the market size for home sleep screening devices is predicted to undergo swift expansion. It is projected to scale up to $5.66 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The advancement during the forecast period can be associated with elevated support from insurance companies, enhanced affordability of HSAT solutions, a surge in the acceptance of telemedicine platforms, a growing shift towards remote diagnostics, and an increased incident rate of obstructive sleep apnea. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass the progression in wearable sensor technologies, incorporation with telehealth platforms, the advent of AI-powered sleep scoring technologies, integration with intelligent home systems, and harmonization with telemedicine-oriented sleep clinics.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Home Sleep Screening Devices Market?

The rise in sleep disturbances is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for home sleep screening devices. Sleep ailments such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome, which regularly disrupt an individual's ability to sleep well, are becoming more prevalent. This rise can be attributed to the overexposure to screens before bedtime which disrupts melatonin production and pushes back the onset of sleep due to blue light. Home sleep screening devices are beneficial in identifying and monitoring sleep disorders at an early stage by offering current data about sleep cycles and vital signs conveniently from the home. For instance, Fawcett Mattress, a Canadian company known for its public high-quality organic latex mattresses, highlighted in May 2025 that around 48% of Canadian adults had issues with sleep in 2024. It was found that 23.1% of women and 14.8% of men were showing symptoms of nighttime insomnia. Thus, the growing frequency of sleep disorders is directing the surge in the home sleep screening devices market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Home Sleep Screening Devices Market?

Major players in the Home Sleep Screening Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ResMed Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Vyaire Medical Inc.

• SleepMed Inc.

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

• Itamar Medical Ltd.

• BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

• Compumedics Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Home Sleep Screening Devices Industry?

Leading firms in the home sleep screening devices market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions like home sleep apnea tests, with the aim of promoting early detection of sleep disorders. This in turn works towards enhancing patient reach and outcomes. Home sleep apnea tests are streamlined devices designed to monitor breathing, heart rate and oxygen levels during sleep, in order to detect indications of sleep apnea. These provide a cost-effective and convenient alternative to conventional sleep study labs. For example, in April 2025, ResMed, a medical device firm based in the US, introduced a FDA-approved device named NightOwl in the United States. This compact, disposable device, worn on the fingertip, can record sleep data for up to 10 nights, including pulse rate, motion and blood oxygen levels. When connected with a smartphone app, it allows users to conduct the test at home, and the results are transmitted to a cloud platform for examination by a doctor. This pioneering approach is designed to streamline and expedite the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea, making it more approachable and user-friendly for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Segments

The home sleep screening devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wearable Devices, Non-Wearable Devices, Smartphone Applications

2) By Technology: Polysomnography, Actigraphy, Respiratory Monitoring

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Brick-And-Mortar Stores, Healthcare Providers

4) By Application: Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome, Narcolepsy, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Homecare Settings, Sleep Clinics, Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Devices: Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headbands, Ring-Based Sleep Monitors, Chest Straps

2) By Non-Wearable Devices: Bedside Monitors, Mattress-Based Sensors, Under-Mattress Sensors, Contact-Free Sleep Trackers, Pillow Sensors

3) By Smartphone Applications: Sound-Based Sleep Trackers, Motion Detection Apps, Sleep Diary and Analytics Apps, App-Integrated Device Controllers, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Coaching Apps

Which Regions Are Dominating The Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Home Sleep Screening Devices, North America stood out as the leading region in 2024. Additionally, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report incorporates data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

