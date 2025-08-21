The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market to Reach $139 Billion at a Steady 6.8% CAGR by 2029

It will grow from $99.56 billion in 2024 to $106.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market Be By 2025?

The size of the market for home rehabilitation products and services has seen significant expansion in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $99.56 billion in 2024, reaching $106.64 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The observed growth during the historical period can be linked to numerous factors including governmental aid and reimbursement plans, the necessity for post-surgery recovery, the proliferation of tele-rehabilitation services, cost-effectiveness relative to institutional care, and an escalation in the rates of disability.

In the succeeding years, it's projected that the home rehabilitation products and services market will experience significant growth, escalating to $139.00 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The expected growth can be attributed to several factors such as an increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), efforts to contain healthcare costs, the demand for post-acute and post-surgical recovery, increased awareness about preventive rehabilitation, and the rising consumer preference for care at home. Future trends indicate a growing shift towards AI-enhanced rehabilitation devices, wearable monitoring sensors, rehabilitation through robotic assistance, smart home integration, and remote physiological monitoring via Internet of Things (IoT).

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market?

The expansion of the home rehabilitation products and services market is predicted to be pushed forward by the growth in remote patient monitoring (RPM). RPM uses digital technology to track and collect patients' health data in non-traditional healthcare environments, enabling healthcare professionals to remotely oversee and manage patient progress. The escalation in RPM usage can be attributed to the growing need for home-based attention, especially amongst the elderly population and individuals recuperating from surgeries, wounds or chronic diseases. Home rehabilitation products and services contribute to RPM by supplying patients with essential tools and treatments at home and granting healthcare providers the ability to monitor progress, compliance, and recovery in real-time. For example, a recent survey by Vivalink Inc., a healthcare technology firm in the US, revealed in August 2023 that there has been a 305% rise in the clinical use of RPM since 2021, from 20% to 81%. Moreover, 84% of current RPM users are considering broadening their usage in 2024. Therefore, the surge in RPM usage is fuelling the expansion of the home rehabilitation products and services market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market?

Major players in the Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Stryker Corporation

• Bayada Home Health Care Inc.

• Maxim Healthcare Services Inc.

• LHC Group Inc.

• Enovis Corporation

• Invacare Corporation

• Norco Inc.

• Arjo Inc.

• Amedisys Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Industry?

Many leading businesses in the home rehabilitation products and services industry are concentrating on innovative solutions like integrated telehealth platforms. This enhances remote care coordination, boosts treatment adherence and provides patients with consistent healing experiences across hospital and home environments. The integrated telehealth platforms are cloud-based digital health systems which incorporate remote monitoring, video consultations, and data analytics to connect patients with clinicians for real-time rehabilitation guidance and progress tracking. For instance, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., a US-based medical exoskeletons specialist, launched the EksoNR GaitCoach software in January 2024, to enhance gait training during rehabilitation therapy. The software acts as a real-time analytical instrument giving therapists intelligible gait feedback by examining important parameters such as step symmetry, stride length, swing time, and trunk lean. The therapists get prioritized alerts about gait deviations which allow them to make immediate, specific adjustments during training sessions. The software is also accompanied by dynamic control and can adjust to swing and stance assistance on-the-fly, hence personalizing therapy to each patient's needs.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market

The home rehabilitation products and services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: General Aids, Positioning Devices, Body Support Devices, Wheelchairs

2) By Service Type: Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, Respiratory Therapy

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Store, Online Channel

4) By Application: Disabilities, Geriatric People

5) By End User: Homecare, Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center, Nursing Care Center

Subsegments:

1) By General Aids: Walkers, Crutches, Canes, Reaching Aids, Dressing Aids

2) By Positioning Devices: Patient Transfer Boards, Slide Sheets, Bed Positioning Pillows, Wheelchair Cushions, Limb Positioning Supports

3) By Body Support Devices: Braces And Orthotic Supports, Cervical Collars, Back Supports, Knee And Ankle Supports, Compression Garments

4) By Wheelchairs: Manual Wheelchairs, Electric (Powered) Wheelchairs, Transport Wheelchairs, Standing Wheelchairs, Reclining Wheelchairs

Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global market for home rehabilitation products and services. The fastest-growing region anticipated in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report on the home rehabilitation products and services market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

