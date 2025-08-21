Hereditary Testing Global Market Report 2025

Hereditary Testing Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $9.35 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

It will grow to $9.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

Hereditary Testing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a robust growth in the size of the hereditary testing market. The market, which was valued at $6.05 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $6.62 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The stormy growth during the historic period could be linked to factors such as the rise in parental age, the expanded use in determining cancer risk, the growing need for early diagnosis and prevention, the increasing prevalence of rare and chronic diseases, improved access to genetic counseling services, and the expanding use of hereditary testing in the field of reproductive health.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the hereditary testing market in the forthcoming years, with the projected market value set to reach $9.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This predicted growth within the forecast period is due to multiple factors, including increasing partnerships between public and private genomic endeavours, mounting demand for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), a rise in the number of genetic testing panels and kits, the escalated application in population-wide screening programs, and a surge in prioritizing preventive and precision public health. The forecast period is also expected to witness notable trends such as advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), technological breakthroughs in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), evolution in bioinformatics platforms, enhancements in point-of-care genetic testing appliances, and progress in multi-gene panel testing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Hereditary Testing Market?

The escalating occurrence of genetic maladies is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the hereditary testing market in the future. Such maladies are medical conditions born out of irregularities or mutations in an individual’s deoxyribonucleic acid, inherited from either or both parents or developing spontaneously. The surge in genetic maladies is somewhat a consequence of advanced parental age, which augments the probability of genetic mutations being transferred to their progeny. Genetic anomaly patients find solace in hereditary testing through its capacity to ease early detection, steer personalized treatment, and aid in family planning choices by identifying inherited mutations. For instance, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charitable organization based in the UK, stated in October 2024 that the patient registration count for cystic fibrosis escalated to 11,318 in 2023, an increase from 11,148 in 2022. Hence, the escalating occurrence of genetic maladies is fuelling the expansion of the hereditary testing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Hereditary Testing Market?

Major players in the Hereditary Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Hereditary Testing Market?

Leading companies in the hereditary testing market are concentrating on improving technological features of genetic test kits in order to enhance their accuracy, decrease processing times, and broaden the detection of various genetic alterations. Genetic test kits are diagnostic tools that examine a person's DNA to detect genetic changes associated with inherited conditions or the risk of disease. For example, in July 2023, Devyser Diagnostics AB, a Swedish biotechnology firm that specializes in creating, producing, and selling DNA diagnostic kits for inherited disease testing, introduced two new targeted next-generation sequencing kits, namely Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2. Devyser LynchFAP is a unique tool that allows comprehensive analysis of PMS2 (overcoming issues caused by its pseudogene PMS2CL) and nine other crucial genes connected to hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes. Devyser BRCA PALB2 is a straightforward single-tube solution capable of screening BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2 mutations in both blood and tumor samples. It's created to simplify lab processes, offering efficient, user-friendly sequencing and dedicated software to help accurately identify hereditary cancer risks.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Hereditary Testing Market Growth

The hereditary testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Test Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal Testing, Newborn Screening, Diagnostic Testing, Other Test Types

2) By Sample Type: Blood Samples, Saliva Samples, Tissue Samples, Buccal Swabs, Urine Samples

3) By Technology Used: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sanger Sequencing, Microarray Technology, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

4) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Patients And Consumers

Subsegments:

1) By Predictive Testing: Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Gene Mutation Testing, Lynch Syndrome Testing, Familial Hypercholesterolemia Testing, Huntington’s Disease Testing, Cardiomyopathy Genetic Testing

2) By Carrier Testing: Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Screening, Tay-Sachs Carrier Screening, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Carrier Screening, Thalassemia Carrier Screening, Sickle Cell Carrier Testing

3) By Prenatal Testing: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS), Amniocentesis, Expanded Carrier Screening (Prenatal Context), Cell-Free Fetal Deoxyribonucleic Acid Testing

4) By Newborn Screening: Phenylketonuria (PKU) Screening, Congenital Hypothyroidism Screening, Cystic Fibrosis Screening, Sickle Cell Disease Screening, Hearing Loss and Metabolic Disorder Panels

5) By Diagnostic Testing: Rare Disease Genetic Testing, Inherited Cancer Diagnostic Testing, Cardiogenetic Diagnostic Panels, Neurogenetic Disorder Testing, Monogenic Disease Panels

6) By Other Test Types: Pharmacogenomics Testing, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Mitochondrial Deoxyribonucleic Acid Testing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hereditary Testing Market By 2025?

In the Hereditary Testing Global Market Report 2025, the leading region for the stated year was North America. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report covers various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

