Low Vision Assistive Devices Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $1.73 Billion by 2029

Low Vision Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Low Vision Assistive Devices Market Through 2025?

The market size for low vision assistive devices has seen robust growth in the past few years. Projected to expand from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth observed in the historic period is the result of factors such as increasing vision impairment, an aging population, a rise in demand for aids promoting independent living, greater awareness of assistive technologies, and increased government initiatives supporting disability.

In the coming years, the market for low vision assistive devices is anticipated to experience significant growth, with the market value projected to reach $1.73 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The expansion during this period is credited to factors such as the increasing adoption of smart and AI-enhanced assistive devices, increased spending on vision care, improved access to assistive technology in emerging markets, a higher incidence of chronic eye disorders, and a growing emphasis on individualized and home-based vision remedies. The period will witness dominant trends such as advancements in wearable low-vision technology, breakthroughs in portable electronic magnifiers, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into vision aids, developments in assistive apps based on smartphones, and the blending of IoT with low-vision gadgets.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Low Vision Assistive Devices Market?

The anticipated surge in visual impairments is predicted to fuel the expansion of the market for low vision assistive devices. Visual impairments comprise a spectrum of conditions leading to vision loss, from partial sight to total blindness, that cannot be completely rectified with regular glasses or contact lenses. The escalating prevalence of visual impairments can be attributed to proliferating diabetes cases, which frequently induce retinal harm and cause vision loss progressively. Assistive devices designed for low vision counter the ubiquity of visual impairments by amplifying residual vision, supporting everyday tasks, and enhancing individual autonomy and life quality of those with diminished vision. For example, in February 2025, Developing Australia Communities – an organisation domiciled in Australia and dedicated to empowering the disability sector – mentioned a Vision Australia report stating that 453,000 Australians have been diagnosed with blindness or low vision, a statistic that is estimated to climb to 564,000 by 2030. Consequently, the escalating rate of visual impairments is catalyzing the growth of the market for low vision assistive devices.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Low Vision Assistive Devices Market?

Major corporations that operate in the low vision aid devices market are emphasizing on enhanced technologies such as the latest models of vision assistance devices that enhance visual clarity, independence, and movement for those suffering from central vision impairment. These state-of-the-art devices for the visually impaired combine high-definition imaging, real-time image treatment, and wearable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display systems to offer improved visuals that merge flawlessly with the user's remaining eyesight while maintaining peripheral awareness intact. For example, in July 2025, eSight, an assistive technology firm from Canada, introduced the wearable eSight Go device. This gadget comes with a 12-megapixel camera having 4K potentiality, coupled with dual full HD organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, and a broad 45-degree field vision, giving a natural and immersive visual sensation. It additionally features advanced image stabilization, an easy-to-use interface, and a neck-based battery pack for increased comfort during everyday use. Designed to facilitate users to maintain complete mobility and engage more actively in daily activities, at school, work, home, or even in social gatherings, these highly advanced assistive technologies support more than 20 distinct vision impairments globally.

Global Low Vision Assistive Devices Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The low vision assistive devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Magnifiers, Reading Devices, Wearable Devices, Screen Readers, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Education, Healthcare, Personal Use

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Optical Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Children, Adults, Elderly

Subsegments:

1) By Magnifiers: Handheld Magnifiers, Stand Magnifiers, Electronic Magnifiers, Pocket Magnifiers

2) By Reading Devices: Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Devices, Text-To-Speech Devices, Desktop Video Magnifiers, Portable Reading Machines

3) By Wearable Devices: Smart Glasses, Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Augmented Reality (AR)-Based Devices, Camera-Based Wearable Systems

4) By Screen Readers: Software-Based Screen Readers, Web-Based Screen Readers, Mobile Screen Readers, Braille Display Integrated Readers

5) By Other Product Types: Braille Embossers, Tactile Graphics Devices, Speech-To-Text Converters, Audio Books And E-Readers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Low Vision Assistive Devices Market?

For 2025, North America takes the lead as the most significant region in the Global Low Vision Assistive Devices Market Report. Expected growth patterns in this area have also been projected. The report covers a variety of regions including - but not limited to - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

