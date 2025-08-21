Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market?

In recent times, there has been a quick expansion in the market size of products designed to assist those with low vision and blindness. The projected growth is from a $3.00 billion market size in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth observed in the historic period is linked to factors such as the increasing global occurrence of vision disorders connected to aging, the rise in diabetes-related visual impairments, an expanding aging demographic, heightened awareness around visual disabilities, and more support from government and non-profit organisations for disability services.

Over the coming years, the market for aids for the visually impaired and blind is set for significant expansion. It is projected to reach $4.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors fueling this growth during the forecast period include the increasing incorporation of individuals with visual impairments into education and work, rising healthcare spending in developing economies, supportive global disability rights frameworks, the increase in specialized training and rehabilitation services, and a growing demand for compliance with digital accessibility. Key trends for this projection period include advancements in artificial intelligence for object and text recognition, the integration of wearable sensory navigation technologies, the downsizing of electronic assistive components, the evolution of voice-activated and touch-responsive user interfaces, and the introduction of cloud-based data syncing for accessibility devices.

Download a free sample of the low vision and blind aids products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25812&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market?

The projected growth of the market for aids for low vision and blindness can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of eye diseases. These disorders, which can lead to compromised vision or total blindness, impact the structure or function of the eyes. The rise in eye diseases is a result of excessive exposure to screen time, accelerating vision issues and eye strain. Assisting those plagued with eye diseases, aids for low vision and blindness optimize remaining vision or provide non-visual alternatives to acquire information. These reinforcements improve day-to-day functionality, independence, and mobility for those with permanent vision impairment. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a federal agency based in the U.S., revealed in May 2024 that over 90 million Americans over the age of 40 are presently dealing with vision problems. By 2050, the cases of vision impairment and blindness in the U.S. are expected to surge by 150%. There is also a predicted growth of 72% in diabetic retinopathy cases, an 87% increase in cataracts, and an expected doubling in cases of glaucoma and macular degeneration. Hence, the escalating prevalence of eye diseases is fueling the growth of the market for aids for the visually impaired and blind.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market?

Major players in the Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eschenbach Optik GmbH

• Tobii Dynavox

• OrCam Inc.

• Perkins School for the Blind

• Vispero

• HumanWare

• Freedom Scientific

• MaxiAids

• Enhanced Vision

• Dolphin Computer Access

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Industry?

Leading firms in the low vision and blindness aid product sector are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as AI-integrated wearable vision aids. These smart devices aim to enhance the autonomy and quality of life for those suffering from visual impairment or retinal conditions. These AI-enhanced wearable vision assistance devices are intelligent headgear that combine AI technology and vision improvement capabilities. They help visually impaired people interpret visual data, undertake daily tasks, and navigate their surroundings autonomously. For example, Eyedaptic, a US-based organization specializing in visual enhancement solutions, launched its advanced AI-driven visual assistance device, EYE6 with Ivy, in August 2024. This equipment is particularly targeted at those with age-related macular degeneration and other retinal issues. The EYE6 incorporates cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence and large language model features, enabling it to read text, identify objects and interpret environments in 99 different languages. The device, which is specially designed for people with age-related macular degeneration and other retinal disorders, is a lightweight pair of smart glasses. It merges high-definition visual augmentation with an interactive AI assistant, promoting increased autonomy and effective management of daily tasks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market Report?

The low vision and blind aids products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Optical Aids, Non-Optical Aids, Electronic Aids, Assistive Software, Wearable Technology

2) By Age Group: Children, Adults, Seniors, Teenagers, Middle-Aged

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales

4) By Application: Blind School, Disabled Persons Federation And Hospital, Enterprises And Social Organizations

5) By End-User: Individuals, Healthcare Professionals, Educational Institutions, Community Organizations, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Aids: Magnifying Glasses, Telescopic Glasses, Spectacle-Mounted Magnifiers, Handheld Magnifiers, Stand Magnifiers

2) By Non-Optical Aids: Braille Books, Large Print Materials, Tactile Graphics, Signature Guides, Writing Templates

3) By Electronic Aids: Video Magnifiers, Digital Readers, Screen Enlargers, Electronic Braille Displays, Talking Devices

4) By Assistive Software: Screen Readers, Screen Magnification Software, Text-To-Speech Software, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Tools, Navigation And Mapping Software

5) By Wearable Technology: Smart Glasses, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Vision Aids, Wearable Cameras, Voice-Enabled Smart Devices, Haptic Feedback Wearables

View the full low vision and blind aids products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-vision-and-blind-aids-products-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for low vision and blind aids products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report for these products reviews regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Low Vision And Blind Aids Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vision-care-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-global-market-report

Night Blindness Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/night-blindness-treatment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.