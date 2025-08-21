The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $5.61 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $5.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Through 2025?

The market for hemostats and tissue sealants has seen robust growth in recent times. The market is projected to increase from $4.07 billion in 2024 to $4.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the past period can be credited to several factors such as an increase in the aging population, a surge in the occurrence of trauma and accidents, a rise in cardiovascular disorders, more investments in the medical sector, and an upward trend in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

In the coming years, the market size for hemostats and tissue sealants is projected to experience substantial growth. It is projected to expand to $5.61 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating utilization of hemostats in ambulatory surgical centers, growing request for synthetic and biocompatible sealants, rising investment in surgical research and development and innovations, an increasing understanding of blood management during surgeries, and a rise in healthcare expenditures. Notable trends projected for the forecast period encompass progressions in synthetic polymer technology, advancements in technology-led innovations in drug-delivery sealants, the integration of hemostatic agents in minimally invasive surgeries, evolutions in dual-action sealants and hemostats, and breakthroughs in bioengineered and biocompatible materials.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market?

The anticipated growth of the hemostats and tissue sealants market is being fueled by the increasing number of surgical procedures. These procedures encompass manual and instrumental techniques used by surgeons for diagnosing, treating, or removing unhealthy tissues or organs, or restoring bodily functions. The surge in surgical procedures is primarily due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that usually necessitate surgical intervention for effective control, treatment, or to prevent complications. Hemostats and tissue sealants assist in surgeries by offering effective bleeding control and tissue sealing, hence reducing complications and enhancing surgical outcomes. For example, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a US-based professional association for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, recorded a 5.5% increase in surgical procedures in 2023, equivalent to over 15.8 million surgeries and 19.1 million non-surgical procedures conducted globally. As such, the escalating number of surgical procedures is stimulating growth in the hemostats and tissue sealants market.

Which Players Dominate The Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Corza Medical Inc.

• Artivion Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market?

Leading firms within the hemostat and tissue sealants market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products, such as instantly applicable absorbable collagen pads hemostat, to enhance surgical care efficiency and outcomes. These ready-to-use collagen pads are bioactive and resorbable, allowing for immediate use without any preliminary preparation, leading to swift and effective tissue, dura sealing, and successful hemostasis. As an illustration, Baxter International Inc., an American healthcare corporation, unveiled Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat which can be stored at room temperature during a congregation in Austria in April 2025. This novel room-temperature Hemopatch sealing hemostat promotes readiness without the requirement for prior warming, thus permitting swift application mid-operation. This cutting-edge absorbable pad may be used during both open and minimally invasive procedures, negating the necessity for product preparation or cooling. Its potent adhesive traits, extensive shelf life, and sudden hemostatic clause aid surgeons in better managing bleeding or seepage, thereby increasing surgical accuracy and patient recovery across different specialties.

Global Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The hemostats and tissue sealants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Topical Hemostats, Adhesives And Tissue Sealants, Fibrin Sealants, Other Product Types

2) By Composition: Biological Based, Synthetic Based, Combination

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By Application: Surgical Procedures, Trauma Cases, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialized Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Topical Hemostats: Mechanical Hemostats, Active Hemostats, Flowable Hemostats, Combination Hemostats

2) By Adhesives And Tissue Sealants: Synthetic Tissue Adhesives, Biological Tissue Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate-Based Adhesives

3) By Fibrin Sealants: Liquid Fibrin Sealants, Patch-Based Fibrin Sealants

4) By Other Product Types: Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market?

In the Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in 2024. The report projects the growth status of this leading region. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, along with North America.

