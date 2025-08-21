Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market to Reach US $367.88 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market?

The size of the healthcare third-party logistics market has seen robust growth lately. This market is expected to expand from $236.32 billion in 2024 to $258.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the surge in logistics outsourcing, the wider adoption of automated storage systems, the increasing prevalence of biologics and vaccines, the growing intricacies of healthcare supply chains, and the escalation of healthcare costs.

In the coming years, the market size of healthcare third-party logistics is anticipated to witness potent growth, elevating to $367.88 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This surge over the predicted period can be credited to several factors; a heightened demand for proficient supply chain management, an escalating necessity for temperature-regulated logistics, an amplified distribution network of biopharmaceutical companies, an enhanced focus on regulation adherence, along with growing demand for direct-patient deliveries. The forecast years are expected to favour trends such as progression in cold chain logistics, the inclusion of digital tracking systems, technology-reliant inventory management, advancements in real-time monitoring, and digital technology innovations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market?

The surge in vaccine demand is anticipated to fuel the progress of the healthcare third-party logistics market in the future. Vaccines, essentially, are biological substances designed to prod the immune system into identifying and combating specific diseases by offering a simulation of an infection minus its illness-triggering effects. The escalating demand for vaccines can be attributed to the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases, necessitating more individuals to be safeguarded against common health risks. Healthcare third-party logistics plays a crucial role in vaccine distribution, ensuring their secure, prompt, and temperature-maintained transportation and storage throughout the supply chain. For example, in July 2024, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, noted that the global uptake of the initial dose of the HPV vaccine among girls saw a jump from 20% in 2022 to 27% in 2023, with an ambitious target set to hit 90% by 2030. Thus, the escalating vaccine demand contributes majorly to the expansion of the healthcare third-party logistics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• Cencora Inc

• Cardinal Health Inc

• Federal Express Corporation

• A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

• Kuhne + Nagel International AG

• Schenker AG

• CEVA Logistics India Private Limited

• GEODIS SA

• Rhenus SE And Co. KG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market?

Prominent firms in the healthcare third-party logistics market are shifting their focus towards producing pioneering solutions such as cell and gene therapy logistics platforms that are specialized for the secure, temperature-regulated, and swift delivery of intricate therapies. These complex systems are engineered to handle the accurate, temperature-dependent transportation, and storage of delicate biological therapies used in custom-designed medicine. For instance, in October 2024, McKesson Corporation, a healthcare company headquartered in the US, unveiled its novel business unit Inspirogene, crafted to expedite the commercialization of cell and gene therapies via superior third-party logistics and specialty distribution engineering. This ground-breaking solution exhibits intricate supply chain management, temperature-dependent storage, and real-time progress tracking to substantiate product validity, prompt delivery, and proficient dispersal of high-priority vaccines and therapies. Inspirogene provides an adaptable platform that can cater to the specific logistical challenges of cell and gene therapies, enhancing their delivery efficiency and aiding their market entry with accuracy and dependability.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market Report?

The healthcare third-party logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

2) By Mode Of Transport: Ground Transportation, Air Cargo, Ocean Freight

3) By Technology: Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Warehouse Management Systems, Transportation Management Systems, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Robotics

4) By Temperature Control: Ambient, Controlled, Refrigerated, Frozen, Cryogenic

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Research Laboratories, Healthcare Providers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cold Chain Logistics: Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transportation, Packaging Solutions for Temperature-Sensitive Products, Cold Chain Monitoring Systems, Specialized Cold Chain Warehousing

2) By Non-Cold Chain Logistics: Warehousing And Storage, Transportation Management, Inventory Management, Order Fulfillment Services, Packaging And Labeling



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global healthcare third-party logistics market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

