Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Size Worth $9.07 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Intranasal Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Intranasal Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Worth?

In recent times, the market for intranasal corticosteroids has seen considerable growth. The market size is projected to expand from $6.29 billion in 2024 to $6.78 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the escalating prevalence of allergic rhinitis, an increase in the incidence of chronic sinusitis, a heightened awareness of non-oral treatments, a surge in usage for pediatric allergy issues, and the expanding accessibility of intranasal products available over-the-counter.

Expectations show that the intranasal corticosteroids market will expand significantly in the upcoming years, potentially reaching $9.07 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This predicted growth during the forecast period could be due to the rising attention towards less invasive treatments, increasing allergy cases particularly related to climate change, the trend towards self-administration of treatments, the burgeoning use of combined intranasal therapies, and the expanding reliance on digital health means for managing allergies. Key trends for the forecast period include incorporating smart devices for tracking dosage, breakthroughs in preservative-free nasal sprays, establishing child-friendly formulations, evolution of non-steroid supportive treatments, and integration of e-health platforms for tracking treatments.

What Are The Factors Driving The Intranasal Corticosteroids Market?

The rise in incidences of allergic rhinitis is anticipated to stimulate the intranasal corticosteroids market's progression. Allergic rhinitis, an allergic reaction causing inflammation in the nasal passage, is usually caused by airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold, or pet dander. The surge in allergic rhinitis cases is mainly attributed to increasing environmental pollution, which subjects individuals to airborne allergens and irritants initiating allergies in the nasal passage. Intranasal corticosteroids provide relief from allergic rhinitis by reducing inflammation in the nasal passage and consequently decreasing symptoms such as congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose. For instance, the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, reported in October 2023 that more than 400 million people worldwide suffer from allergic rhinitis, with prevalence rates among adults estimated at 10% to 30% and over 40% among children. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of allergic rhinitis is fueling the intranasal corticosteroid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Intranasal Corticosteroids Market?

Major players in the Intranasal Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Sandoz Group AG

• Haleon plc

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Organon Pharma (UK) Limited

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Apotex Inc.

• Perrigo Company plc

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Intranasal Corticosteroids Sector?

Leading firms in the intranasal corticosteroids industry are honing their focus on the creation of novel formulations like nasal sprays for improved patient adherence and precise drug delivery. By directly injecting liquid medications into the nasal cavity via a spray nozzle, these sprays help treat issues like inflammation, allergies, or congestion. As they absorb quickly through the nasal mucosa, these products offer immediate relief while maintaining minimal systemic reactions. A notable example is the approval of XHANCE by OptiNose Inc., a US-based pharma firm, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2024. This unique nasal spray, earmarked as the first-ever exclusive treatment for adults with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) without nasal polyps, utilizes a distinctive exhalation delivery system. This system helps the drug to penetrate deep within the nasal cavity, ensuring efficient treatment for CRS, with or without nasal polyps in adults. Each spray discharges 93 mcg of fluticasone propionate, with the device facilitating the user to exhale into a mouthpiece while the spray is concurrently released into the nostril. This ensures precise drug delivery and better symptom relief.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Share?

The intranasal corticosteroids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Types: Prescribed Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

2) By Application: Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Polyps, Sinusitis, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channel

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Prescribed Drugs: Fluticasone Propionate, Mometasone Furoate, Budesonide, Beclomethasone Dipropionate, Ciclesonide

2) By Over-The-Counter Drugs: Triamcinolone Acetonide, Fluticasone Furoate, Budesonide Over-The-Counter Drugs

What Are The Regional Trends In The Intranasal Corticosteroids Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global Intranasal Corticosteroids market according to the Global Market Report 2025. However, in the forecast period, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will be the region experiencing the most rapid growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

