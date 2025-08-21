Demand for LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.12 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Be By 2025?

The market size for LASIK eye surgery equipment has seen significant growth in the past few years. It's projected to expand from $2.24 billion in 2024 to $2.40 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This surge in the historic period is driven by factors such as escalating incidences of refractive errors, rising demand for less invasive procedures, a heightened understanding of vision correction, an increase in disposable income, the growth of medical tourism, and an amplified number of eye care clinics.

The market size of LASIK eye surgery devices is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching up to $3.12 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7%. The surge during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as an aging population, increased screen usage by the youth, a rise in the adoption of femtosecond lasers, extended insurance coverage, growing demand in emerging economies, and a increasing attention towards outpatient surgeries. The forecast period is also predicted to highlight trends such as the deployment of wavefront-guided technology, the blending of artificial intelligence, the formulation of personalized treatment strategies, the growing acceptance of bladeless procedures, the rising popularity of SMILE surgery, and a shift towards ambulatory surgical centers.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Landscape?

The escalation in myopia cases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the LASIK eye surgery devices market. Myopia or nearsightedness is a prevailing vision disorder where nearby objects are seen clearly while distant ones appear burred. This condition is mainly instigated by extended periods in front of screens, straining the eyes and causing elongation. LASIK eye surgery devices are instrumental in treating myopia by executing accurate, long-lasting adjustments to nearsightedness by reshaping the cornea, which enhances the ability to see distant objects and lessens reliance on glasses or contact lenses. For example, the Canadian Association of Optometrists, a Canada-based professional body for optometrists, stated in September 2024 that myopia is an extremely widespread visual condition, which is currently impacting roughly 30% of the global population. Predictions show that by 2050, the rate of myopia is likely to rise to 50% of the global population. Hence, the surging prevalence of myopia is propelling the growth of the LASIK eye surgery devices market.

Who Are The Top Players In The LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market?

Major players in the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Alcon Inc.

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

• MORIA S.A.

• LightMed Corporation

• Network Medical Products Ltd.

• SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Industry?

Prominent businesses in the LASIK eye surgery devices market are concentrating on innovation, like personalized LASIK procedures, to secure a competitive stronghold. Tailored LASIK procedures offer increased accuracy by adapting the surgery to the person's distinctive eye traits, resulting in better vision and a decrease in side effects risk. For instance, Alcon, an eye care firm based in Switzerland, introduced the WaveLight Plus in April 2025, which is an advanced laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) platform that uses ray tracing technology for improved surgical precision and safety and guarantees completely personalized vision fixes with superior results. The pioneering LASIK eye surgery device features innovative wavefront-guided ablation, real-time eye movements tracking, and adaptable treatment parameters, which allows it to provide highly accurate corneal reshaping, improve vision results, and facilitate safer, more customized vision correction procedures.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market

The lasik eye surgery devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Microkeratomes, Other Product Types

2) By Procedure Type: Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK), Laser-Assisted Sub-Epithelial Keratectomy (LASEK), Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE), Other Procedures

3) By Application: Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Excimer Lasers: Wavefront-Guided Excimer Lasers, Topography-Guided Excimer Lasers, Conventional Excimer Lasers, Flying Spot Lasers, Scanning Slit Lasers

2) By Femtosecond Lasers: Low-Pulse Energy Femtosecond Lasers, High-Pulse Energy Femtosecond Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers For Flap Creation, Femtosecond Lasers For SMILE Procedures

3) By Microkeratomes: Manual Microkeratomes, Automated Microkeratomes, Disposable Blade Systems, Adjustable Depth Microkeratomes

4) By Other Product Types: Surgical Blades, Eye Trackers, Wavefront Aberrometers, Pupil Tracking Systems, Diagnostic Imaging Devices

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for LASIK eye surgery devices. However, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the predicted period. The market report includes a comprehensive analysis of several regions, precisely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

