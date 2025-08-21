Psoriasis Treatment Market Size Forecast to USD 87.6 Billion by 2035 with 9.5% CAGR Growth – TMR Analysis

Psoriasis Treatment Market

Rising psoriasis prevalence and increasing adoption of biologics are fueling strong growth in the global psoriasis treatment market.

Advanced biologics are transforming psoriasis care, improving patient outcomes, and driving global market growth.” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The psoriasis treatment market is entering a phase of dynamic transformation, with innovative biologics, regulatory approvals, and emerging technologies shaping the industry’s future. Valued at US$ 35.0 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2035, crossing US$ 87.6 billion by the end of 2035. This rapid growth reflects the rising global burden of psoriasis, increased awareness among patients, and continued investment in advanced therapies.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17960 Market Size and GrowthThe psoriasis treatment market has expanded significantly in the past decade, and growth is expected to accelerate in the coming years. In 2024, the industry generated revenues of US$ 35.0 billion, fueled primarily by the uptake of biologics and the growing patient pool. By 2035, the market is expected to exceed US$ 87.6 billion, nearly tripling its value within just over a decade.This expansion is supported by multiple factors, including the rising prevalence of psoriasis worldwide, improved healthcare access in emerging economies, and increasing adoption of targeted therapies. The role of biologics and novel small molecules is particularly noteworthy, as they offer superior efficacy and long-term control of symptoms compared to traditional systemic treatments. Additionally, the introduction of biosimilars is expected to boost affordability and market penetration, especially in price-sensitive regions.Market SegmentationThe psoriasis treatment market can be segmented by treatment type, route of administration, disease type, and distribution channel.By Drug Type: Biologics dominate the market, led by interleukin inhibitors (IL-17 and IL-23). These therapies have transformed patient care by providing targeted and sustained efficacy. Traditional systemic drugs and topical therapies continue to serve patients with mild to moderate psoriasis, while biologics are preferred for severe cases.By Route of Administration: Injectable biologics remain the cornerstone of treatment for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, while topical creams, foams, and ointments are widely prescribed for localized plaques. Oral small molecules are gaining momentum, especially with regulatory approvals of newer options.By Disease Type: Plaque psoriasis remains the most common form, driving the bulk of treatment demand. However, the rising incidence of psoriatic arthritis—which affects 30–40% of psoriasis patients—has created significant growth opportunities for dual-acting therapies.By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies dominate due to biologic administration requirements, but online pharmacies and specialty clinics are witnessing steady growth with the rise of patient-centric digital healthcare services.Regional AnalysisThe North American market leads globally, accounting for the largest share of revenues in 2024. The United States dominates this region, benefiting from high disease prevalence, strong adoption of innovative therapies, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Supportive initiatives, such as Psoriasis Awareness Month, are further enhancing patient education and treatment uptake.Europe follows closely, with Germany, the U.K., and France being the key contributors. The region benefits from widespread reimbursement policies and strong clinical research activity. However, pricing pressures and regulatory scrutiny over high-cost biologics present challenges.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by a large patient base, rising healthcare investments, and greater awareness. Countries such as China and India are seeing growing demand for both branded biologics and biosimilars, aided by expanding access to dermatological care.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present emerging opportunities, particularly as healthcare infrastructure improves and governments focus on increasing access to specialty medicines.Market Drivers and ChallengesRising Prevalence of PsoriasisThe increasing incidence of psoriasis is one of the most significant growth drivers. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (2022), psoriasis affects about 125 million people worldwide, with prevalence ranging between 0.33% and 0.6% across different populations. The growing burden of comorbidities, such as psoriatic arthritis, further amplifies treatment demand.Increasing Regulatory ApprovalsRegulatory bodies are accelerating approvals of innovative therapies, providing patients with more effective and safer treatment options. A notable example is the FDA’s 2025 approval of ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam by Arcutis Biotherapeutics, expanding treatment options for plaque psoriasis in adults and children. Such developments highlight the importance of innovation and expand patient access to new therapies.ChallengesDespite strong growth drivers, challenges persist. The high cost of biologics limits access in low- and middle-income regions, while reimbursement hurdles remain even in developed economies. Long-term safety data for newer drugs, generic competition, and market saturation in developed regions are additional factors that may hinder growth.Market TrendsSeveral key trends are reshaping the psoriasis treatment market:Biologics and Targeted Therapies: Interleukin inhibitors are becoming the gold standard, offering high efficacy and long-term disease control.Rise of Biosimilars: As patents for leading biologics expire, biosimilars are entering the market, making advanced treatments more affordable.Digital Health & AI Integration: Tools such as AI diagnostics and digital health monitoring are improving disease management, adherence, and personalized treatment planning.Patient-Centered Care: Growing emphasis on quality of life is leading to therapies that reduce side effects, improve convenience (oral/small molecules), and enhance skin clearance outcomes.Combination Therapies: Research is increasingly focusing on combining biologics with topical or systemic agents for improved efficacy.Competitive LandscapeThe psoriasis treatment market is highly competitive, with major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs playing critical roles. Key players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Dermavant Sciences, UCB S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Bausch Health.These companies are investing heavily in R&D, clinical trials, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions. AbbVie, for instance, continues to dominate with its blockbuster therapy Humira and follow-up IL-23 inhibitors. Meanwhile, emerging companies such as Arcutis are gaining traction with novel topical and small molecule therapies.Future OutlookLooking ahead to 2035, the psoriasis treatment market is expected to expand rapidly, supported by innovation, biosimilars, and broader healthcare access. North America and Europe will continue to lead in innovation and revenue, while Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing market due to its large patient base and rising affordability.The integration of digital health solutions, AI-driven diagnostics, and precision medicine will transform how patients are diagnosed, treated, and monitored. While affordability and access remain challenges, especially in low-income regions, biosimilars and healthcare reforms are likely to bridge this gap.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Seed Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/seed-treatment-market.html Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals (Flocculants, Coagulants, Disinfectants and Other Process Chemicals) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-sludge-treatment-chemicals.html Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anxiety-disorders-depression-treatments.html IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease) Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inflammatory-bowel-disease.html Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acute-ischemic-stroke-treatment.html Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hemophilia-treatment-market.html Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment & Drug Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-treatment-Drug.html Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/autism-spectrum-disorder-treatment-market.html Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mouth-ulcers-treatment-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.