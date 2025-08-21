CBP intercepts back-to-back bushmeat at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists encountered potentially disease ridden bushmeat twice within one week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport late last month.

CBP PHOTO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists encountered potentially disease ridden bushmeat twice within one week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport late last month.

Bushmeat refers to meat from wild animals—bats, non-human primates, and cane rats—from certain regions of the world that poses a significant communicable disease risk, and is illegal to import into the U.S.

In the first instance, a baggage examination yielded 11 pounds of rodent meat from Togo, a country in West Africa, while another just days later resulted in the discovery of 52 pounds of primate meat, which was declared as antelope, from the Central African nation of Gabon. Both travelers also had additional, undeclared agriculture items in their possession.

The bushmeat was seized and turned over to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the regulating agency, for final disposition and each traveler was fined $300 for the undeclared agriculture items.

“These recent bushmeat interceptions are significant in bringing attention to the illegal importation of bushmeat through our ports of entry,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This also showcases how we work with our partner agencies to prevent a potential disease outbreak.”

Rodent-type bushmeat interceptions are sporadic at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, while primate interceptions are much rarer. In parts of Africa, bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy and is often consumed raw or subject to minimal processing, which increases risk of disease proliferation. Ebola, mpox, and other emerging diseases can have catastrophic consequences if they enter human populations.

“We routinely find various agriculture items and oddities—live giant snails, animal skulls, and exotic food items—but most times it’s not a malicious act,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Despite this, it’s our duty to protect the homeland and preventing certain food and animal products from entering the U.S. is essential to public health.”

Travelers can help prevent the introduction of exotic pests and diseases by declaring all food and plant items upon arrival to the U.S.