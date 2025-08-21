Governor Newsom predeploys additional resources to Los Angeles and San Diego counties during Red Flag critical fire weather conditions

SACRAMENTO – At the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) approved the predeployment of additional firefighting resources in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. This is on top of resources prepositioned earlier this week to Los Angeles, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties in response to elevated heat and critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact Southern California starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday.



A total of 47 fire engines, nine water tenders, nine bulldozers, five helicopters, 10 hand crews, 14 dispatchers, and two Incident Management Teams are predeployed across five counties. These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened heat and fire weather period. Californians are reminded to: