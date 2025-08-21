FresherUP launches a free career platform tailored for Vietnam’s Gen Z workforce

FresherUP brand logo representing support for early‑career talent. One account. Endless options. Discover and apply for internships, entry‑level roles, new‑grad jobs, and scholarships. A FresherUP Organization Account helps teams post roles, match with qualified new‑grad candidates, and manage hiring end‑to‑end.

FresherUP launches a free hiring platform for organizations as Vietnam’s Gen Z reshapes the workplace.

FresherUP gives every young talent a fair chance. With free, graduate‑focused hiring, we unlock potential, spark careers, and help build Vietnam’s future—one opportunity at a time.” — Hoang Dung Quy, Founder of FresherUP

NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam’s Gen Z is ready to reshape the workplace, and today FresherUP unveils its free, all-in-one career ecosystem—available to employers and to candidates, from students and recent graduates to professionals with up to two years of experience.One candidate account, endless options:- Users can do the following with just one FresherUP profile:- Look for and apply for internships, entry-level positions, and jobs for new graduates in various fields.- Find out about scholarships from universities and training institutes all over the world that are specifically looking for Vietnamese talent.- Take part in training programs, mentorship groups, and online job fairs.FresherUP connects you to the proper possibilities for free, whether you're getting ready for your first internship or planning your long-term career advancement.Whether you are planning your long-term career advancement or preparing for your first internship, FresherUP connects you to the right opportunities for free.FresherUP Organization Account: Giving employers and education partners more influenceCompanies, organizations, and schools can use FresherUP for free to hire the most motivated Gen Z prospects from Vietnam.Companies can:- Post as many job and internship listings as you like for recent graduates.- Promote events that focus on human resources, such as employment fairs, campus workshops, hackathons, and leadership boot camps.FresherUP helps startups, small and medium-sized businesses, NGOs, and colleges develop strong talent pipelines without breaking the bank by getting rid of fees and hidden costs.Scholarship Portal: Linking School and WorkFresherUP provides a specific scholarship area that enables schools and universities all around the world to get Vietnamese students and new graduates (with less than two years of experience).PPartners determine factors such as the field of study, the student's academic standing, and their location before postingting the scholarship program information on the platformThe simplified process makes it easy for people all aroundross the world to learn from each other and helps candidates obtain the training and assistance they need.Tools to list and promote eventsFresherUP is more than simply a job board; it's also a venue for HR and career growth events. Partners can make and distribute:- Career fairs that you can go to in person and online- Webinars about how to write a résumé, how to prepare for an interview, and news about your field- Meetups for hackathons, workshops, and mentoringTargeted notifications make sure that these events reach the Gen Z audiences who matter most, which means that many people show up and get involved.Completely Free, Unmatched EffectFresherUP strives to help young individuals start their careers. FresherUP is free for any business, big or small, to join and post jobs and events. Recruiters receive free tools and access to the latest statistics that assist them in finding the best candidates for employment.Start Now- Sign up for a free account to begin your career as a future inventor and change-maker in Vietnam. You can sign up at FresherUP.com, fill out your profile, and look for internship opportunities fresher jobs , scholarships, and events that are great for Gen Z.- Schools and businesses: Sign up for free with FresherUP to find more smart people and help shape the future of work. Let's begin our collaborative efforts to enhance Vietnam, one fresh opportunity at a time.About FresherUPFresherUP is a free platform that connects various organizations—such as companies, employers, universities, and educational centers—with early-career talent, which includes students, recent graduates, and professionals who have up to two years of experience. By focusing on skills and proof‑of‑work, FresherUP helps candidates showcase their potential and helps employers hire faster with confidence. The platform also enables educational institutions to promote scholarships and learning programs, making it easier for talent to discover and access funding and development opportunities alongside jobs and internships.The FresherUP head office is located at ST Moritz, 1014 Pham Van Dong Street, Thu Duc Ward, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information about recruitment services for fresher jobs in Vietnam, please visit fresherup.com, call our hotline at +84 889 139 246, or email hi@fresherup.com.Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/6SWduM1Tsv4Gw21Z9 Facebook: facebook.com/fresherupvietnamLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/fresherupTikTok: tiktok.com/@fresherup.comInstagram: instagram.com/fresherupvietnam

