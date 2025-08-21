District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.0 Percent in July

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 6.0 percent in July 2025, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised June 2025 rate of 5.9 percent.

The District’s preliminary July job estimate shows an increase of 8,100 jobs, for a total of 772,700 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 9,200 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“The Bowser Administration has invested in programming that prepares DC residents to fill jobs in growth industries that fuel the District economy,” said DOES Director Unique-Morris-Hughes. “Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority.”



The number of employed District residents decreased by 600 from 395,900 in June 2025 to 395,300 in July 2025. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 600 from 420,900 in June 2025 to 420,300 in July 2025. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.2 percentage points from 72.1 percent in June 2025 to 71.9 percent in July 2025.



Employment Overview

The Manufacturing sector remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago. The Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,200 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 3.4 percent from a year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased 200 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 or 3 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 2.69 percent from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector remained the same, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 0.39 percent from a year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,600 jobs, after increasing by 1,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 169,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 4,500 or 2.59 percent from a year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 900 jobs, after decreasing by 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,900 jobs, jobs increased by 800 or 0.66 percent from a year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sectors increased by 600 jobs, after increasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 81,600 jobs, jobs increased by 4,600 jobs or 5.97 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 69,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,800 jobs or 2.67 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 600 over the month to 395,300. The civilian labor force decreased by 600 to 420,300.

One year ago, total employment was 393,400 and the civilian labor force was 415,400. The number of unemployed was 22,000, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



NOTES: The July 2025 final and August 2025 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday September 19, 2025. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at: Labor Market Awareness Dashboard



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.

