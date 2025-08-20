Governor Stein Tours West Henderson High School, Highlights Health Care Workforce Program, and Honors Western North Carolinians at Land of Sky Regional Council

NORTH CAROLINA, August 20 - Today Governor Josh Stein toured West Henderson High School and met with members of its inaugural Healthcare Fellows program. The program launched through a partnership among Henderson County Public Schools, Blue Ridge Community College, AdventHealth Hendersonville, and UNC Health Pardee and provides full financial support to students to prepare for health care careers at Blue Ridge Community College.

“North Carolina has the eighth-worst nursing shortage in the nation, and rural communities don’t have enough access to primary care, behavioral health, and dental services,” said Governor Josh Stein. “After Hurricane Helene, it is inspiring to see how public schools, community colleges, and employers are coming together to innovate and create new opportunities for students. Their success shows that we must do more, and I am calling on the General Assembly to pass a full budget that invests in our next generation of nurses to address our state’s health care workforce shortage.”

The General Assembly has yet to pass a full budget for the 2025-2027 biennium. Governor Stein’s budget proposal would provide funding to colleges and universities to increase the number of high-demand health care jobs. The Governor’s proposal also includes investments in North Carolina Area Health Education Centers to increase the number of health workforce instructors and make entering the nursing workforce more accessible.

The Governor also joined local officials, and community leaders to honor western North Carolinians at the Land of Sky Regional Council’s event.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, local governments and community members sprang into action to rescue those in danger and support homeowners and small business owners to get their lives back on track,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As we continue the ongoing work of rebuilding, Congress and the administration need to get to work to deliver much needed dollars to western North Carolina.”

Governor Stein continues to urge the General Assembly and federal government to increase their investments in western North Carolina’s recovery after Hurricane Helene. In February, Governor Stein traveled to Washington, D.C., to request an additional $11.5 billion appropriation from Congress to support home rebuilding, restore critical infrastructure, keep businesses open, shore up local governments, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters. Governor Stein also traveled to the region as a part of the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” initiative with VisitNC to spotlight local businesses and encourage visitors to come to western North Carolina.