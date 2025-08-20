MOVE! program helps cancer survivor and spouse slim down

Houston VA’s MOVE! program helped a Veteran cancer survivor and his spouse lose over 100 combined pounds.

In October 2022, Army Veteran Tom Howell was diagnosed with brain cancer by doctors at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and underwent chemotherapy through the Houston VA Cancer Center. From March to June 2023, he received stem cell treatment at the Seattle VA Medical Center.

“He survived and they say he’s a miracle,” said Laura Howell, Tom’s wife. “It’s been two years since the transplant, and we finally got a definitive cancer-free diagnosis. We had a great team at VA.”

Despite his recovery, Tom faced new health challenges, including heart and respiratory failure and weight gain. Laura, who had taken on the stress of caregiving, also struggled with her own health.

“I ate my way through it for sure,” said Laura. “I don’t do drugs, drink or smoke—so food was my baby.”

That’s when Dr. Frank Ajatta, a primary care physician at Houston VA, stepped in and referred the Howells to MOVE!, VA’s national weight management program.

“Dr. Ajatta is all about being healthy and gently nudged us to lose weight,” said Laura. “He told us weight loss helps your heart, lungs—everything. We listened.”

From February to May 2025, the Howells participated in a 16-week MOVE! group that met weekly for one hour. The sessions focused on nutrition, physical activity, mindfulness and behavior change.

“We were floundering in a junk food ocean, and the MOVE! program gave us direction and turned us back around to making good choices,” said Tom. “If you stick to the program, you’re going to lose weight.”

And they did—together. Tom lost over 45 pounds, and Laura nearly 60. Laura also improved her A1C levels, and both saw better blood pressure numbers.

“Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight reduces the risk of obesity related co-morbidities like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and arthritis, promoting a better quality of life,” said Dr. Pallavi Raja Manuri, MOVE! clinical dietitian with Houston VA. “For cancer patients, studies have also shown that weight loss contributes to improved cancer treatment outcomes, higher remission rates and better prognosis.”

While commitment to weight loss is vital, Veterans also benefit from the involvement and support of their spouse/caregiver.

“They can motivate the Veteran to ensure adherence to the program curriculum and celebrate victories along the way,” she said. “Both benefit from their teamwork.”

The Howells continue to attend monthly MOVE! group sessions and remain committed to their health journey.

“If you really want to lose weight and you really want to be healthier, you can do it if you apply what VA teaches,” said Laura. “But you have to do your part.”

Learn more about the MOVE! Program.

This article was originally published on the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center site and has been edited for style and clarity.