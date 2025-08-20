Five things I learned at an HR and Talent Acquisition Conference as a Veteran in transition

As a recently transitioned Veteran, I’m learning firsthand how complex and personal the journey from military to civilian life can be. I recently attended the Direct Employers Association Conference (DEAMcon 2025) and I had the opportunity to hear directly from employers, advocates and fellow Veterans who are shaping how organizations support that journey. Here are five key takeaways that stood out to me:

Veterans aren’t a checkbox, we’re a competitive advantage

From the beginning, one thing was made clear: Hiring Veterans is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing for employers. Veterans bring leadership, adaptability and a mission-first mindset. As Leslie Coffey, the VP of an organization that aims to ease the transition from military to the civilian workforce, put it, “Veterans are not a quota. They’re people with purpose. If you give them community, mentorship and support, they will give you everything they’ve got.”

Culture matters more than a job offer

During my transition, I’ve realized that a supportive culture can make or break the experience. Julie O’Hara-Harvey from Principal Financial Group said it best: “You can’t just hire Veterans to meet a benchmark. If your culture is not welcoming, they will walk right back out.” That resonates. I have learned to look beyond the offer letter and ask: Will I feel like I belong here? At the end of the day its not just about finding employment, but asking, Will I be valued while being employed?

Mentorship is not just helpful, it’s transformational

American Corporate Partners (ACP) mentorship model has resulted in a retention rate of over 80% for the past 16 years. That stat stuck with me. “Mentorship works,” said Coffey. “It’s how you keep Veterans around.” I’m now actively seeking mentorship and peer networks as part of my own path forward.

Veterans must learn to translate skills

Despite years of leadership and specialized training, I’ve found that explaining my military experience in civilian terms takes effort. DEAMcon reinforced the importance of bridging this gap and not just on the Veteran side, but for employers, too. Better translation can mean better opportunities for both parties.

Purpose still drives us

What many Veterans are looking for isn’t just employment; it’s impact. Programs that offer strong onboarding, “day in the life” transparency and peer support can help Veterans find purpose in their next mission. And when that happens, everyone wins.

DEAMcon 2025 showed me that Veteran hiring isn’t a pipeline issue, but that it is a culture opportunity. As someone who has recently transitioned, I’m not just looking for a paycheck. I’m looking for meaning, mentorship and a place to grow. The companies that understand that will be the ones where Veterans don’t just land, but they also thrive.