Government of Saskatchewan to Support Improvement of Key Industrial Corridor North of Yorkton

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed to funding up to 50 per cent of the cost of improvements to Grain Millers Drive, north of Yorkton. Grain Millers Drive is a vital transportation corridor that supports significant economic activity in the region.

"Grain Millers Drive is a critical access point for several major agri-businesses and industries," Premier Scott Moe said. "This is a key artery for the movement of goods and services, connecting local producers to national and international markets."

Before upgrades can begin, the Ministry of Highways, City of Yorkton and Rural Municipality of Orkney have agreed to launch a functional planning study to understand what improvements are needed and how to ensure the road is able to support current traffic and planned industrial growth.

Grain Millers Drive is a seven-kilometre primary weight road that connects with two provincial highways. Both ends of the road are paved. There is a gravel portion of approximately 4.5 km in the middle. The study will identify options on paving Grain Millers Drive and on improvements to the road's intersections with Highway 9 and Highway 16.

"This partnership is a great example of the province and municipalities working together to support our export-based economy," Highways Minister David Marit said. "There are exciting things happening north of Yorkton and governments are working to support the industries that are the backbone of our continuing economic growth."

“We thank the Government of Saskatchewan for championing investment in this critical transportation corridor," City of Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle said. "Grain Millers Drive plays a vital role in supporting Yorkton’s world class agri-business sector, and these improvements will ensure the road can safely and efficiently accommodate growth, both now and in the future. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our Provincial and RM partners in building the long-term economic success of our communities, region, and all of Saskatchewan.”

"The RM of Orkney is looking forward to working with the city of Yorkton and the Ministry to get this road paved, which will greatly benefit everyone in this area as well as the truckers using this highway," Reeve of the RM of Orkney Randy Trost said. "It is so exciting to see the government’s willingness to make a great contribution toward this project and the RM is very appreciative. Having this road paved is going to enhance economical development along the corridor and we are excited to see the growth to come."

The planning study is a step forward in regional collaboration, with the city and the rural municipalities are working closely with the ministry to ensure the road can safely accommodate increasing traffic volumes and support long-term economic development.

Grain Millers Drive provides access to Grain Millers Oat Mill and Richardson Oilseed, the largest canola crush facility in North America. Louis Dreyfus Company operates a canola crush facility nearby and has plans to add a new pea protein production facility that would be situated on Grain Millers Drive.

While in Yorkton for the announcement, the Premier highlighted some of the highway projects occurring this construction season in Yorkton and east-central Saskatchewan:

A $10.2 million project to repave 26 km of Highway 10 and Highway 16 near Yorkton wrapped up in July. The project included repaving roughly one km of Broadway Street East in Yorkton.

A $12.7 million project to upgrade 24 km of Highway 8 between Moosomin and Rocanville is expected to conclude by the end of August, weather permitting.

An $8.8 million project to repave 24 km of Highway 16 near Guernsey is slated for completion in October, weather permitting.

A $1.4 million project to replace a short span bridge on Highway 38 over Duck Creek south of Kelvington is expected to wrap up at the end of August, weather permitting.

A $1.1 million project to install culverts on Highway 16 near Tufnell and Highway 49 near Norquay wrapped up in July.

A $500,000 project to install culverts on Highway 9 near Whitewood and Highway 318 near Carnduff wrapped up in July.

Ministry of Highways crews are investing $12 million in routine maintenance this year in the Yorkton region. These are short term projects typically completed within a day or two, and consist of road surface patching, gravel blading, dust treatment, crack sealing, surface sand sealing and other minor pavement repairs.

Some maintenance highlights include:

Crack repairs and seal coat on a six km section of Highway 5 west of Canora.

Full seal and flush of a five km section of Highway 15 west of Leross.

Crack repairs and seal cost on a 12 km section of Highway 38 at the north access to Greenwater Lake Provincial Park.

The patience and understanding of all motorists is appreciated during road construction. Drivers should be cautious, alert and obey all signage and flag persons when approaching work zones.

Details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel are available at: saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone.

Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline before heading out at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

