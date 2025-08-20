Governor Abbott, LCRA Announce Opening Of Power Plant In Maxwell

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) today announced that Phase One of the Timmerman Power Plant in Maxwell is commercially operational and connected to the state grid.

“As our state grows, it is critical that we continue to add reliable, dispatchable power to the grid,” said Governor Abbott. “The Timmerman Power Plant coming online ensures more affordable power to serve the state for decades. Texas is America’s economic engine, and investments like the Timmerman Power Plant ensure we provide the electricity to support our growing state.”

"This project demonstrates LCRA's commitment to strategic infrastructure investments that will serve Texas communities for decades," said LCRA Board Chair Stephen F. Cooper. "The board is proud to support initiatives that strengthen our state's energy security."

"LCRA is proud to bring the first unit of the Timmerman plant online to provide additional reliable power to our growing state," said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson. "We need more dispatchable power that can be up and running in minutes to provide power quickly and efficiently, and this plant helps meet that need."

Governor Abbott joined LCRA for the groundbreaking ceremony in April of 2024. The Timmerman Power Plant is the first Texas Energy Fund supported project to come online. When fully operational, it will provide 380 megawatts of power and bring over 300 well-paying jobs to the San Marcos area. Phase Two is expected to be completed in 2026.