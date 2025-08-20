Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.1 Million In Career Training Grants To Five Rio Grande Valley Region Schools

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced five Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $1,174,500 have been awarded to five schools in the Rio Grande Valley region by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 2,140 students for high-demand occupations including nurses, mechanics, and more.

“Texas’ booming economy is built by our hardworking and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. "These career training grants will help students in the Rio Grande Valley gain the skills they need to compete in high-demand industries and drive our state's continued growth. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for investing in the next generation of Texas workers - helping more Texans build a better future for themselves, their families, and our great state."

“The success of the JET grant program is a testament to the strong partnerships between TWC, our schools, and our community colleges,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “By working together, we are creating pathways to success for students and strengthening the Texas economy. These JET grants demonstrate Texas’ commitment to workforce development, ensuring our students have the skills they need to succeed in high-demand jobs.”

Earlier today, Commissioner Treviño presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, and school staff at Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.

The five JET grants include:

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (ISD): a $350,000 grant to train 505 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

Roma ISD: a $216,226 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with South Texas College.

South Texas ISD: a $215,184 grant to train 50 students as medical assistants in partnership with Texas State Technical College – Harlingen.

Texas Southmost College: a $84,614 grant to train 30 students as welders.

Weslaco ISD: a $308,490 grant to train 1,455 students as nursing assistants in partnership with South Texas College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

