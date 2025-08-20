Governor Abbott Rings Closing Bell To Celebrate Launch Of NYSE Texas

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today rang the Closing Bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in celebration of the launch of NYSE Texas in Arlington.

"Texas ranks No. 1 in so many different ways," said Governor Abbott. "We are No. 1 for economic development, most new jobs added, and ranked No. 1 for the most business listed on the NYSE. It's the hardworking men and women that work at these businesses everyday that make Texas what it is. With Texas' tremendous business success, we have NYSE coming here, growing here, and putting deeper roots in the state of Texas. This is the home of the economy, and it is going to be the home of financial exchanges going forward."

The Governor was joined by United States Treasurer Brandon Beach, NYSE Group President Lynn Martin, NYSE Texas President Bryan Daniel, Intercontinental Exchange Founder, Chair, and CEO Jeff Sprecher, and other NYSE Group members and business leaders.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott celebrated the New York Stock Exchange's announcement that it plans to launch NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange to be headquartered in Dallas, as part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE).

Learn more about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), here.