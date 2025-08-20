Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Disaster Recovery Fair In Kerrville

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Small Business Disaster Recovery Fair in Kerrville on Thursday, August 28, where he will deliver keynote remarks. As Texas continues to help communities recover and rebuild following the devastating flooding in July, the Governor’s Small Business Disaster Recovery Fair will bring together state and federal agency partners and resource providers to share information, resources, and assistance for small businesses impacted by the historic floods.

“Texas is unrelenting in our support of Texans and communities impacted by these tragic floods,” said Governor Abbott. “At the very heart of our communities are the small businesses that create jobs and provide paychecks for so many families. Ensuring small businesses can rebuild and reopen is critical to recovery. I invite impacted small businesses in the region to join us to be connected to resources and assistance to help them move forward. We are Texas tough, Texas resilient. Together, we will rebuild."

Panel sessions will include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Texas Department of Agriculture, and the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office to provide information on accessing federal and state recovery resources for small businesses.

Governor’s Small Business Disaster Recovery Fair

Thursday, August 28, 2025

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Inn of the Hills

1001 Junction Hwy

Kerrville, TX 78028

Event Agenda:

Welcome & Introductions

State Agency Resource Panel

Federal Agency Resource Panel

Announcements and Featured Guest Speakers

Resource and Small Business Lender Fair

Registration is free and includes access to all panels and resource providers. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events. Registration is required for entry into the event.

A media advisory with details for press attendance and coverage will follow.

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host in-person Governor’s Small Business Summits and online Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in throughout the state of Texas. To view upcoming events, visit: gov.texas.gov/events. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.