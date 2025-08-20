Submit Release
Deadline to register for 2025 Public Forum extended to 28 August

The 2025 Public Forum – entitled "Enhance, Create and Preserve" – will examine how a modernized, digitalized trading system can improve living standards, create jobs and support sustainable resource management. Participants will explore both the risks and opportunities presented by emerging digital tools. 

The online registration form, which must be completed by all participants, is available here.

Participation in the Forum is free of charge. Travel and accommodation costs will be borne by participants. Click here for additional information on this year's Public Forum.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

